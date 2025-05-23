We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mobiler Lautsprecher mit 2000 Watt | XBOOM | TV Sound Sync
Alle Spezifikationen
VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG
-
Gesamtleistung
2000 Watt
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Aux In (Cinch)
1x
-
USB
3x
-
Portable In (3.5mm Klinke)
1x
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Mikrophon 6.3mm Klinke
2x
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1x
-
HDMI
Nein
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
CD Laufwerk
Ja
-
DVD Laufwerk
Nein
-
TV SoundSync
Ja
-
LG Bluetooth App
Ja
-
Wireless Party Link
Ja
-
Multi Bluetooth
Ja
-
Multi Jukebox
Ja
KARAOKE/DJ FEATURES
-
Auto DJ
Nein
-
Vocal Effects
Ja
-
Voice Canceller
Nein
-
Key Changer
Nein
-
DJ Star (Crossfader / Real Scratcher / Cue)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Party Accelerator+
Ja
-
DJ Effect
Ja
-
DJ Sharing
Nein
-
Sampler Creator
Nein
-
DJ Loop
Nein
AUDIO FORMATE
-
MP3 / WMA / Dolby Digital / DTS
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
TUNEREMPFANGSTEIL
-
FM Tuner mit RDS
Ja
-
Senderspeicher
50
SONSTIGE FUNKTIONEN
-
Uhr / Wecker
Ja
-
Sleeptimer
Ja
STROM
-
SMPS
110 oder 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Unter 0,5 Watt
-
Power Consumption
Angabe wird nachgereicht
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
Bedienungsanleitung
Ja
-
Netzkabel (Modellabhängig montiert)
Ja
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien für IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
FM Wurfantenne (Modellanhängig montiert)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)
-
Anlage
Angabe wird nachgereicht
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
