Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Abbildung des LG LABS Symbols.

Voller Inspiration

Life‘s Good, wenn sich aus einer experimentellen Idee neue nützliche Lebensweisen ergeben.

brid.zzz ist eine intelligente Lösung für einen besseren Schlaf
durch Echtzeitmessung von Gehirnwellen

 

Developed by LG Electronics’ latest technology, accumulated sleep pattern data measured with brid.zzz’s real time brain wave sensor provides an optimized personal sleep care solution by app for a better quality of sleep.

1. Real-time brain wave measurement
Sleep stage is analyzed in real-time by ear tips with sensors that detect and measure brain wave in real-time.

2. Dynamic binaural beat
Dynamic binaural beat entrains to a broader range of brain wave frequencies to induce even deeper sleep in contrast to static binaural beat which entrains brain waves to a fixed frequency.
brid.zzz offers both dynamic and static binaural beat in the app.

3. Personalized sleep care
Real-time adjustments are made by giving different types of stimuli to cater to each user’s sleep status.

Genießen Sie ultimatives Radfahren zu Hause mit excicle.

 

excicle delivers the full experience of both ‘studio cycling’ and ‘outdoor cycling’ with the freewheel motor switchable mode.

1. Both virtual cycling and studio cycling available with a single bike
Indoor exercise bike with a freewheel motor switchable mode and offers ‘studio classes’ and ‘virtual cycling’ sessions.

2. A wide-ranging selection of in-app contents customizable to personal preferences
50-100 training programs available choose from “studio cylcling classes”, “virtual rides”, “scenery rides” to suit personal preferences.
(3 studio cylcling classes and 11 scenery rides will be available at CES 2023.)

3. A simple, modern design to blend in with home interior
As an at-home fitness equipment, excicle has been designed to complement modern living environments.

pluspot ist eine kabellose Ladestation für Mikromobilität + App

 

pluspot ist der kombinierte Service einer App und einer kabellosen Ladestation für Mikromobilitäten, der als Lösung für stationslose Geräte, die sich in Stadtstraßen überall auf der Welt befinden, angesehen werden kann.

pluspot hilft Benutzern nicht nur, Mikromobilitätsgeräte einfach zu orten und sicher zu laden, sondern funktioniert auch als Station für stationslose Geräte, die sich in den Straßen einer Gemeinde befinden.
Jeder Benutzer, der sich an einem solchen ‚E-Scooter Plogging‘ beteiligen, können Punkte gewinnen, die in kleinen Supermärkten und Cafés Bargeld entsprechen.

Aus Sicht der Mikromobilitätsbranche hilft eine kabellose Ladestation, die durch einfaches Parken den Ladevorgang durchführt, Mikromobilitätsanbietern, die betrieblichen Probleme wie das Laden und Verlagern von Geräten zu lösen.

pluspot ist die nächste ESG Errungenschaft von LG Electronics, ein VORTEIL für unsere Gesellschaft, jede Gemeinschaft, Industriebranche und Leute.

Monster Shoe Club :
LG Electonics provides phygital customer experience

 

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) is a shoe PFP(Profile Picture) NFT project introduced with LG Electronics' new products, LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare. It provides a seamless experience of collecting and managing real and virtual shoes.
The 5,500 animated Monshoecl was created by Generative Art. The story of Monshoecl ranges from shoes made from scrap metal pieces to shoes with future energy. With the launch of the product in South Korea in 2023, ThinQ Shoelife service allows you to collect and manage actual shoes and Monshoecl together. In addition, we are planning two new and unique customer experiences. There will be an AR service where you can virtually try on NFT shoes. Also, in Zepeto, avatars can walk around in the metaverse wearing Monshoecl.
Join LG Electronics as a Monshoecl NFT Holder, and join our journey to the home of the future!

Hovergym, der Beginn des echten Personaltrainings

 

Hovergym ist eine effiziente „intelligente Workout-Lösung für zu Hause“, die LG Electronics leistungsstarken DD Doppelmotor, haptische Kontrolle und intelligente Technologien vereint.

Die leistungsstarke Motortechnologie erhöht oder verringert Gewichtslasten ganz nach Wunsch des Benutzers.

Die App bietet individuelles Personal Training mit Korrekturen von Körperhaltungen und Workout-Motivationen an.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 