2020-03-23-Disney-Hero-Banner-1600x800px_d

JETZT VERFÜGBAR

Alle Ihre Disney Lieblinge in einer App!

Genießen Sie Disney+ ab sofort auch auf Ihrem LG Smart TV

 

Ab sofort auf Ihrem LG TV verfügbar!

Ab sofort ist die Disney+ App auf allen LG TVs mit webOS 3.0 und neuer - also in der Regel LG TVs ab Modelljahr 2016 und jünger - verfügbar. Freuen Si

Mit dem Launch von Disney+ können sich Fans jeden Alters auf ein neues, einzigartiges Erlebnis freuen, mit Inhalten der ikonischen Entertainment-Marken, sowie exklusiven Disney+ Originals bestehend aus Blockbustern, Serien, Dokumentationen und Kurzfilmen, die nur auf dem Streaming-Service zu sehen sind. sich auf Entertainment der Extraklasse.

Stellen Sie sich vor, Sie hätten Zugang zu einem Ort, an dem Sie alle Filme und Serien von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars und National Geographic finden. Dies wird nun mit der Disney+ App Wirklichkeit. Da wir bei LG danach streben, Ihnen immer die bestmögliche Benutzererfahrung und Inhaltsauswahl zu bieten, ist ab jetzt die Disney+ App auf allen kompatiblen LG-Fernsehgeräten auch in Deutschland verfügbar.



 

Abonnenten von Disney+ wird höchste Qualität und ein werbefreies Sehvergnügen auf bis zu vier Endgeräten gleichzeitig geboten, zeitlich unbegrenzte Downloads der Inhalte, personalisierte Empfehlungen und die Möglichkeit, bis zu sieben personalisierte Profile anzulegen. Darüber hinaus haben Eltern die Möglichkeit, eigene Kinder-Profile zu erstellen, die einfach zu bedienen sind und kindgerechte Inhalte bieten.

LG-Fernseher auf Basis der hauseigenen webOS-Smart-TV-Plattform lassen die magischen Welten von Disney zum Leben erwachen und ermöglichen es Benutzern, Disney+ in unübertroffener Bild- und Tonqualität zu erleben. Praktisch alle LG TVs unterstützen die gängigen HDR-Formate HDR10 und HLG und sehr viele LG-Fernseher – einschließlich aller OLED-TVs und NanoCell- bzw. Super-UHD-TVs – sind außerdem mit Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos kompatibel. Dies ermöglicht einen Filmgenuss, wie er bisher nur in Kinos erlebbar war. Darüber hinaus arbeiten eine Vielzahl von LGs Smart-TV-Funktionen - einschließlich LG ThinQ AI und der plattformweiten universellen Suchfunktion - nahtlos mit Disney + zusammen.

2020-03-24-Disney-2020-LG-TVs-_02-V2-vro_3

 

Um Zugriff auf die Disney+ Welt zu erlangen, brauchen Sie nur auf das Disney+ Icon im LG Home Launcher zu klicken, den Download der App aus dem LG Content Store bestätigen, Ihr abonniertes Entertainment-Paket auswählen und buchen oder sich mit Ihren vorhandenen Login-Daten einloggen. Alternativ lässt sich die Disney+ App auch jederzeit manuell aus dem LG Content Store herunterladen. Nach erfolgreicher Installation können Sie sich entspannt zurücklehnen und die fesselnde Disney-Welt genießen.

Über Disney+

Disney+ startet am 24. März 2020 in Deutschland – alle Informationen und Details zur Registrierung sind auf DisneyPlus.com zu finden. Disney+ ist der ultimative Streaming-Service für Filme und Serien von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic und mehr. Der Bereich „Direct-to-Consumer and International“ (DTCI) der Walt Disney Company bietet Disney+ ein werbefreies Programm auf den meisten internetfähigen Endgeräten an mit einer Vielzahl von Spielfilmen, Dokumentationen, Live-Action- und Animationsserien sowie Kurzfilmen. Neben dem noch nie dagewesenen Zugang zu Disneys unglaublichem Angebot an Film- und TV-Klassikern ist der Streaming-Service das neue Zuhause für Filme, die in 2020 und danach von den Walt Disney Studios veröffentlicht werden.

Mit Disney+ kann man altbekannte Klassiker, Disney+ Originals und die neuesten Blockbuster genießen.

Disney+

All deine Favoriten
auf einem Blick

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

