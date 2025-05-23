Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Die Frau befindet sich draußen und stellt über ihr Smartphone die Klimaanlage im Haus ein.

Entdecken Sie unsere intelligenten LG-ThinQ-fähigen Haushaltsgeräte

Die ThinQ-Technologie ermöglicht eine Smart-Home-Konnektivität über WLAN

Entdecken Sie unsere intelligenten LG-ThinQ-fähigen Haushaltsgeräte Google Play Entdecken Sie unsere intelligenten LG-ThinQ-fähigen Haushaltsgeräte Apple APP Store

Empfohlene Funktionen Ihres Home Assistant

Verbinden und Steuern von Überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ-App können Sie sich so einfach mit Ihrem Haushaltsgerät verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Auch wenn nicht zu Hause sind, können Sie das Gerät aus der Ferne bedienen.

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Teilen Sie Ihrem Gerät klar und deutlich mit, was Sie wollen. Die AI-Lautsprecher hören zu und überprüfen den Waschzyklus, um Ihnen Bescheid zu geben

Effiziente Produktwartung

Mithilfe der LG ThinQ-App können Sie Ihr Gerät überprüfen, neue Waschzyklen herunterladen, den Energieverbrauch überwachen und vieles mehr.

QR-Code und Smartphone

Loslegen mit ThinQ

Verwalten Sie alle Ihre Geräte von einem Ort aus, egal ob Sie zu Hause oder unterwegs sind oder am Strand liegen. Drücken Sie die Plustaste, um zu erfahren, wie Sie die App installieren können.

Ein Smartphone steht vor einem beigefarbenen Hintergrund und in sechs Kreisen rund um das Smartphone sind diverse Haushaltsgeräte zu sehen.

So installieren Sie die ThinQ-App

Schritt 1: Download der ThinQ-App
Suchen Sie auf dem Smartphone auf Google Play oder im App Store von Apple nach der LG-ThinQ-App.

Schritt 2: Anmeldung
Melden Sie sich mit Ihrem LG-Konto an, wenn Sie eines haben.

Schritt 3: Fügen Sie ein Gerät hinzu
Sie haben es auf die Hauptseite der LG-ThinQ-App geschafft! Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, Ihr(e) LG-Gerät(e) zu verbinden.

Schritt 4: Wählen Sie ein Gerät aus.
Wählen Sie das Gerät aus, mit dem Sie eine Verbindung herstellen möchten.

Schritt 5: Sie können loslegen!
Greifen Sie über die ThinQ-App auf Ihr(e) Gerät(e) zu.

Die Installation der LG-ThinQ-App wird auf sechs Smartphone-Bildschirmen Schritt für Schritt erklärt.

Optionaler Smart-Speaker-Anschluss – Verbinden von Google Home

1. Öffnen Sie die Google-Home-App und wählen Sie „Hinzufügen“.
2. Tippen Sie „+“ an, um Ihre Geräte hinzuzufügen.
3. Suchen Sie LG ThinQ und melden Sie sich mit dem ThinQ-Konto an.

Verbindung herstellen zu Google Home

Optionaler Smart-Speaker-Anschluss – Verbinden von Amazon Alexa

1. Öffnen Sie die Amazon-Alexa-App und gehen Sie ins Menü.
2. Drücken Sie „Skills & Spiele“.
3. Suchen Sie LG ThinQ und melden Sie sich mit dem ThinQ-Konto an.

Amazon-Hilfe

Amazon Alexa verbinden

Logo von Google Play Store
Android
Logo des App Store
IOS

Einfache Registrierung

So registrieren Sie Ihr Gerät mithilfe des QR-Codes

Schritt 1: Klicken oder tippen Sie auf „+ Ein Gerät hinzufügen“.

Schritt 2: Wählen Sie „QR-Code scannen“ aus den Optionen aus.

Schritt 3: Scannen Sie mit Ihrem Gerät den QR-Code.

Schritt 4: Das Gerät ist nun registriert.

*Modelle ohne QR-Code können manuell durch Eingabe der Seriennummer registriert werden.

*Der QR-Schnellscan kann auf WLAN-fähige Produkte angewendet, die seit Januar 2022 hergestellt werden.

LG ThinQ – Position des QR-Codes

Zu sehen sind ein Kühlschrank und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Kühlschränke

Zu sehen sind ein Weinkühlschrank und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Weinkühlschrank

Zu sehen sind ein Waschtrockner und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

WashTower™

Zu sehen sind ein Styler und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Waschtrockner

Zu sehen sind ein Staubsauger und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Mini Wash1

Zu sehen sind ein Klimagerät1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Mini Wash2

Zu sehen sind ein Klimagerät2 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Toplader

Zu sehen sind ein mobiles Klimagerät und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Styler

Zu sehen sind eine Mikrowelle und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Staubsauger

Zu sehen sind ein Geschirrspüler und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Staubsaugerroboter

Zu sehen sind ein Klimagerät1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Air Conditioner1

Zu sehen sind ein Klimagerät2 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Air Conditioner2

Zu sehen sind ein mobiles Klimagerät und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Mobiles Klimagerät

Zu sehen sind ein Luftreiniger1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Luftreiniger1

Zu sehen sind ein Luftreiniger1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Luftreiniger2

Zu sehen sind ein Luftreiniger1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Luftreiniger3

Zu sehen sind ein Luftreiniger1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Luftreiniger4

Zu sehen sind ein Luftreiniger1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Luftreiniger5

Zu sehen sind ein Luftreiniger1 und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Luftentfeuchter

Zu sehen sind ein Herd/Ofen und die Position des QR-Code-Aufklebers auf dem Gerät.

Herd/Ofen

Kochfeld

Mikrowelle

Geschirrspüler

Wasseraufbereiter

Häufig Gestellte Fragen

Drücken Sie die Plustaste, um Antworten auf häufig gestellte Fragen zu erhalten.

Auf dem Display ist ein Suchfeld zu sehen, in das etwas eingegeben werden kann.

Frage Wie kann ich in der LG-ThinQ-App ein Produkt hinzufügen?

In der ThinQ-App gelingt Ihnen das ganz einfach mithilfe der Funktion „Hinzufügen“.

1. Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf „+ Ein Gerät hinzufügen“ > „Gerät auswählen“.
Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf die Schaltfläche „Gerät hinzufügen“ und dann auf "Gerät auswählen".
2. Wählen Sie das Produkt aus der Produktliste aus.
Befolgen Sie dann die Anweisungen. Wählen Sie das Produktsymbol aus.

Frage: Wie kann ich in der LG-ThinQ-App ein Produkt hinzufügen?1

*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

ThinQ-MicroPage-2020-09-8-1-Google

Frage Beim Versuch, ein Klimagerät hinzuzufügen, erscheint die Meldung, dass das Netzwerkpasswort „LG_AC_XXXX“ falsch ist. Was kann ich tun?

Geben Sie für den Netzwerknamen „LG_AC_XXXX“ die letzten vier Zeichen „XXXX“ des Netzwerknamens zweimal ohne Leerzeichen in das Passwortfeld ein.
Bei Passwörtern wird zwischen Groß- und Kleinschreibung unterschieden. Versuchen Sie daher erneut, Groß- und Kleinbuchstaben korrekt einzugeben.
Ansicht für die Eingabe des WLAN-Passworts.

Frage: Beim Versuch, ein Klimagerät hinzuzufügen, erscheint die Meldung, dass das Netzwerkpasswort „LG_AC_XXXX“ falsch ist. Was kann ich tun?3

*Beachten Sie, dass bei iPhones die Funktion, bei der automatisch der erste eingegebene Buchstabe oder das erste eingegebene Wort nach einem Punkt großgeschrieben wird, eingeschaltet sein kann.
*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage Beim Versuch, ein Produkt hinzuzufügen, erhalte ich die Abbildung eines Routers mit der Meldung „Keine Netzwerkverbindung“. Wie schaffe ich Abhilfe?

- Bevor Sie ein Produkt zu ThinQ hinzufügen, stellen Sie sicher, dass Ihr Smartphone ordnungsgemäß mit dem Internet verbunden ist.
Wenn Sie weiterhin Probleme mit Ihrer Internetverbindung haben, überprüfen Sie die Verbindung Ihres Routers.
- Diese Meldung kann angezeigt werden, wenn der Router zu weit entfernt ist. Sollten Sie sich nicht näher an den Router heranbewegen können, installieren Sie bitte den WLAN-Verstärker und versuchen Sie es erneut.
- Versuchen Sie es erneut, nachdem Sie den Router ausgesteckt oder zurückgesetzt haben.

*Wenn Sie nicht mit dem nächsten Schritt – dem Hinzufügen Ihres Produkts – fortfahren können, schließen Sie die App und starten Sie sie erneut.
*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage Ist es möglich, das 5-GHz-WLAN-Frequenzband zu nutzen, wenn ich Geräte über die ThinQ-App steuern will?

Haushaltsgeräte von LG Electronics und die ThinQ-App unterstützen lediglich das 2,4-GHz-WLAN-Frequenzband.

*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage Welche Smartphone-Spezifikationen werden empfohlen, um die ThinQ-App reibungslos auszuführen zu können?

Anforderungen an das Android-Betriebssystem
Die ThinQ-App unterstützt Android 7.0 und höher. Bei Smartphones mit Android 6.0.1 oder niedriger ist eine Aktualisierung des Betriebssystems erforderlich, damit Sie die neueste Version der App nutzen können.

Anforderungen an das iOS-Betriebssystem
Die ThinQ-App unterstützt iOS 12.0 und höher. Bei Smartphones mit iOS 10.3 oder niedriger ist eine Aktualisierung des Betriebssystems erforderlich, damit Sie die neueste Version der App nutzen können.

*Bitte folgen Sie den Links zum Google Play Store oder zum App Store. Dort erhalten Sie die genauesten und aktuellsten Informationen.
Playstore: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lgeha.nuts
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/lg-thinq/id993504342

*Es kann einige Einschränkungen bei der App-Nutzung geben, denen andere Smartphone-Spezifikationen zusätzlich zur Betriebssystemversion zugrundeliegen.
• RAM: 2 GB
• Auflösung: 1.280 x 800 (WXGA)
Verfügbarer Speicherplatz: 377,2 MB
*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage Wie verwende ich die Smart-Diagnose-Funktion?

Smart-Diagnose ist eine Funktion, welche die möglichen Ursachen von Produktfehlern diagnostiziert. Führen Sie die folgenden Schritte aus, wenn Sie Produkte mit dem Smart-Diagnose-Logo besitzen.

1. Gehen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm oben links zu Menü > Smart-Diagnose
Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf das Menüsymbol oben links und wählen Sie Smart-Diagnose.
2. Fahren Sie, nachdem Sie ein Produkt ausgewählt haben, mit der Smart-Diagnose fort, indem Sie der Anleitung folgen.
Der Bildschirm „Smart-Diagnose“ wird nach der Auswahl des Produkts angezeigt.

*Wenn die Smart-Diagnose über WLAN nicht unterstützt wird, versuchen Sie, die akustische Smart-Diagnose auszuführen, indem Sie den Anweisungen auf dem Bildschirm der App folgen. Bitte beachten Sie, dass während der akustischen Smart-Diagnose ein Diagnoseton abgegeben wird.
*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage Was ist zu tun, wenn ich meinen Router ausgetauscht habe?

Sollten Sie in dem Bereich, in dem sich Ihre Produkte befinden, einen neuen Router angeschafft haben, müssen Sie auch
das in Ihrer App registrierte Produktnetzwerk ändern. Tun Sie das nicht, können Sie die Produkte möglicherweise nicht verwenden.

1. Wählen Sie im Menü oben links auf dem Startbildschirm der App „Geräteeinstellungen“.
Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf das Menüsymbol oben links und wählen Sie „Geräteeinstellungen“.
2. Wählen Sie in der Liste das Produkt aus, dessen Netzwerk Sie ändern möchten.
Wählen Sie eine Produktkarte aus der Liste aus und tippen Sie auf „Netzwerk wechseln“.
3. Setzen Sie das WLAN-Netzwerk zurück, indem Sie die Anweisungen auf dem Bildschirm befolgen.

*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

Frage Können iPhone-Nutzer Probleme beim Hinzufügen von Produkten in der ThinQ-App haben?

Wenn Sie auf Ihrem iPhone mit iOS 14 keine Produkte hinzufügen können, verfügt ThinQ möglicherweise nicht über die entsprechenden Zugriffsberechtigungen. ThinQ benötigt Zugriff auf die folgenden Einstellungen:

1. Schalten Sie „Lokales Netzwerk“ auf EIN.
Um Produkte zu ThinQ hinzuzufügen, muss Ihr Telefon mit Ihrem lokalen Netzwerk verbunden sein. Vergewissern Sie sich, dass das WLAN-Netzwerk verbunden ist und dass ThinQ eine Zugriffsberechtigung erhalten hat.
Öffnen Sie das Menü „Lokales Netzwerk“ in den iPhone-Einstellungen.

2. Erlauben Sie Zugriff auf „Standort“.
Öffnen Sie das Menü „Standort“ in den iPhone-Einstellungen.
1) Tippen Sie auf „Standort“.
2) Wählen Sie „Während der Nutzung der App“ oder „Immer“.
3) Aktivieren Sie „Genauer Standort“.
Die Option „Genauer Standort“ hilft der App bei der exakten Suche nach Produkten.
Mithilfe des Standortdienstes können Sie Produkte aus der Ferne steuern, Automatisierungsfunktionen nutzen und Kundendienstzentren anhand der aktuellen Standortinformationen finden.
Sobald Sie alle diese Einstellungen vorgenommen haben, versuchen Sie erneut, Ihr Produkt hinzuzufügen.

*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.
*Aktuelle Informationen finde Sie in den Richtlinien von Apple: https://support.apple.com/en-mk/HT211870

Frage Wie kann ich die standardmäßig eingestellte Sprache der App innerhalb derselben Region ändern?

Das Ändern der Standardsprache der ThinQ-App innerhalb der gleichen Region ist möglicherweise nur für bestimmte Regionen (Länder) möglich. Sie können die Spracheinstellungen gemäß der nachstehenden Reihenfolge ändern.

1. Gehen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm zum Menü oben links und berühren Sie das Symbol „Einstellungen“ oben rechts.
Tippen Sie auf dem Startbildschirm auf das Menüsymbol oben links und wählen Sie „App-Einstellungen“ oben rechts.
2. Tippen Sie auf „Sprache“, um die Sprache zu prüfen und zu ändern. Wählen Sie die gewünschte Sprache aus.

*Die in der Anleitung gezeigte Ansicht kann von der in der App tatsächlich angezeigten Ansicht abweichen. Die Verfügbarkeit von Produkten und Diensten kann je nach den Modellen, die Sie besitzen, der Region/dem Land, in der/dem Sie wohnen, oder den App- und Produktversionen variieren.

 

LG-ThinQ-Produkte für Sie

Mit LG ThinQ kompatible Geräte sind so konzipiert, dass sie genau Ihren Bedürfnissen entsprechen und Ihr alltägliches Leben verbessern. Stöbern Sie unten nach LG-ThinQ-Produkten, die Ihr Leben bereichern werden.

