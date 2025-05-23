Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Split - Niedertemperatur

Sie sind auf der Suche nach innovativen Heizungslösungen? LG bietet modernste Geräte die garantiert perfekt für Ihr Eigenheim sind. Lassen Sie sich von den Innovationen begeistern.

Split-Mid_Temperature_01

Neues THERMA V-Split-Modell – Niedertemperatur

Durch eine neue äußerliche Gestaltung ohne Frontblende, mit runderen Ecken und leichteren Inneneinheiten sorgt das neue Split-Modell für verbesserte Funktionalität und bietet eine elegantere Heizungslösung.

Eigenschaften
Split-Mid_Temperature_02_M

Neues Design, benutzerfreundlicher Heizungsregler

Mit neuen Designmerkmalen, wie einem 4,3 Zoll LCD-Farbdisplay, einer attraktiven Vorderseite aus Glas und einem Touch-LED-Bedienfeld bietet der Heizungsregler besonders viel Bedienkomfort.

Low Temperature_03_AT_m_re

Funktion THERMA V-Split-Modell: Niedertemperatur

Die in der Außeneinheit durch Wärmeaustausch mit der Außenluft gewonnene Wärme wird zum Heizen und für Warmwasser zur Inneneinheit geleitet.

Split-Mid_Temperature_04_M

Energieeffizienz dank Invertertechnologie von LG

LG verfügt über umfangreiches Wissen auf dem Gebiet der Kompressoren und Motoren, welches zentral für die Entwicklung energieeffizienter Lösungen ist. Die Invertertechnologie von LG hilft bei der Reduzierung der Stromkosten, indem sie nur die Energie verbraucht, die zum Betrieb benötigt wird.

Low Temperature_05_AT_m_re

Bequemes Heizen mit Jahreszeitenfunktion

Die Jahreszeitenfunktion passt den Heiz- bzw. Kühlbetrieb sowie die Warmwasserversorgung automatisch entsprechend der Außentemperatur an.

Low Temperature_06_AT_m_re

Schnelles, zuverlässiges Heizen dank Smart Sensor

Der einmalige Smart Sensor von LG zur Steuerung von Druck und Temperatur misst den Druck direkt, was eine schnellere und genauere Reaktion auf Lastschwankungen ermöglicht.

03_AT_Emergency-Operation_Low-Split_Mobile

Notbetrieb

Auch bei plötzlichen Störungen heizt die THERMA V bis zum Beheben des Problems weiter. Bei kleineren Störungen, welche meistens durch Sensorenfehler ausgelöst werden, läuft der Wärmepumpenkreislauf trotzdem weiter. Bei größeren Störungen durch defekte Teile im Kreislauf hält ein elektrisches Heizelement den Heizbetrieb aufrecht.

THERMA V – Modelle

THERMA V – Modelle

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_06_D

Kontakt

Sie können uns jederzeit kontaktieren, sollten Sie mehr Informationen zu diesem Produkt wünschen. Wir setzen uns gerne mit Ihnen in Verbindung.

Kontakt
