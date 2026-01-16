About Cookies on This Site

InstaView® Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 349L, 186 cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CEV

InstaView® Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 349L, 186 cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CEV

GBG5160CEV
Vorderseite von InstaView® Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 349L, 186 cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBG5160CEV
front open food
front open
front top open food
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBG5160CEV technische Zeichnung: H 1860, B 595, T 676 mm mit Einbaumaßen und erforderlichem Freiraum.
LG InstaView Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBG5160CEV in Essence Black Steel, die durch das beleuchtete Fenster den vollen Inhalt zeigt, um Energie zu sparen.
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBG5160CEV zeigt Linear Cooling mit $\pm$0,5 °C Temperaturkonstanz, hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch.
LG Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBG5160CEV zeigt Urlaubsmodus über die ThinQ App, wodurch beim Reisen Energie durch individuelle Temperatureinstellungen gespart wird.
LG InstaView Kühl-Gefrierkombination GBG5160CEV in Essence Black Steel in einer modernen, offenen Küche, die elegantes Design und Instaview-Funktion hervorhebt.
front top open
front bottom open food
display
drawer food
drawer food
drawer food
Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • InstaView®: zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!
  • Niedriger Geräuschpegel: 35 dB(A)
  • Food Cover: Setzt den Inhalt in Szene!
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
Mehr

Küche mit der LG InstaView® Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

Die elegante Lösung für deine Küche

Modern Flat Door: Eine nahtlose & moderne Tür

Premium Design

Premium-Design, perfekte Passform

LINEARCooling®

Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C

Vergleich von Gefriergutbehältern ohne und mit Frost.

Total No Frost

0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!

Mit frischen Lebensmitteln gefüllter Kühlschrank mit offener Tür und Logobildern für Garantie und Smart Inverter Compressor®

Optimale Energieeffizienz 

Energie-Bewusstsein für deinen Lebensstil

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet

Nahtloses Design, perfekte Form

Das moderne Highlight deiner Küche

Das schlanke, flache Türdesign verleiht deinem Raum moderne Eleganz.

FoodCover

Setzt den Inhalt in Szene!

Schließe kalte Luft hinter dem FoodCover ein. Für weniger Unordnung und ein elegantes Aussehen des Kühlschrankes, innen wie außen.

Wechselbarer Türanschlag

Türflexibilität zur Anpassung an jeden Platz

Die umkehrbare Tür gibt dir die Freiheit, die Öffnungsrichtung der Tür an deine Einrichtungswünsche anzupassen.

Luftaufnahme eines an der Wand montierten Kühlschranks mit Schubladenauszug bei 90° Türöffnung

Zero Clearance

Schubladenauszug bei 90° Türöffnung

Nahaufnahme der weichen LED-Beleuchtung, die das Licht effektiv im gesamten Kühlschrank verteilt und die Augen schont.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern

Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern

Bild einer Lebensmittelabdeckung im Kühlschrank

Food Cover

LINEARCooling®

Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C

LINEARCooling® ist die präzise Temperaturregelung von LG. Diese Technologie

arbeitet mit einem Algorithmus, der die Temperaturschwankungen innerhalb des

Kühlschranks auf ±0,5 °C reduziert. 

LINEARCooling® Temperaturkurve mit frischem Gemüse in der Nähe.

LINEARCooling® Temperaturkurve mit frischem Gemüse in der Nähe, die zeigt, dass die Temperaturschwankungen innerhalb von ±0,5℃ gehalten werden, damit die Lebensmittel frisch bleiben.

DoorCooling⁺®

Viel schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Luftöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank schnell und gleichmäßig gekühlt. DoorCooling+® kühlt den Türbereich schneller als andere Kühlgeräte und lässt Ihre Lebensmittel sofort und lang anhaltend frisch bleiben. Getränke in der Tür werden atemberaubend schnell gekühlt.

Anpassbare Temperaturen

Im FRESHConverter® kann ganz flexibel die Temperatur je nach gelagertem Inhalt flexibel angepasst werden. So werden Fisch, Fleisch, Obst oder Gemüse ideal gelagert und bleiben länger frisch.

Nahaufnahme eines mit Fleisch gefüllten FRESH Converters, der auf die richtige Temperatur für Fleisch eingestellt ist.

Express Cooling

Express Cooling erfrischt mit einem schnellen, kräftigen Kaltluftstrom. Schnell und effektiv.

Nahaufnahme der Express Cooling Schaltfläche an der Oberseite des Kühlschranks.

Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung

Die Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung stellt sicher, dass die Temperatur im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich

schnell und gleichmäßig verteilt wird. Zudem wird die Entstehung von Kondenswasser verhindert.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:
LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)
0800 45 444 45

FAQ

Q.

Ist ein zweitüriger Kühlschrank sinnvoll?

A.

Doppeltürige Kühlschränke werden auch als Kühl-/Gefrierschränke bezeichnet und bieten den Komfort eines separaten Gefrierfachs für Tiefkühlkost. LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen verfügen über 70 % Kühlraum und 30 % Gefrierraum, sodass du leichten Zugang zu den am häufigsten genutzten Bereichen hast. 

Q.

Was sind die Vorteile eines LG InstaView® Kühlgeräts?

A.

Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch.

Q.

Was bedeutet „Total No Frost“ bei einem Gefrierschrank?

A.

Frost entsteht, wenn Wasserdampf auf eiskalte Kühlspiralen trifft und dann zu Wasser kondensiert, das dann sofort gefriert. Ein frostfreier Kühlschrank schaltet über eine Zeitschaltuhr regelmäßig eine Heizspirale um die Kühlspirale herum ein, um das Eis abzutauen und so automatisch die Bildung von Reif zu verhindern.

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung bei einer LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombination?

A.

'Verwenden Sie das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die gewünschte Temperatur für Ihren Kühl- oder Gefrierschrank einzustellen. Bei unterstützten Modellen kannst du auch die LG ThinQ®-App auf deinem Smartphone verwenden, um die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne zu ändern.

Q.

Worauf sollte ich beim Kauf eines Kühlgeräts achten?

A.

In erster Linie solltest du darauf achten, dass er von LG ist. Wenn du dich für ein Modell entschieden hast, das am besten zu deinen Bedürfnissen und deiner Wohnumgebung passt (Side-by-Side, Multi-Door oder Kühl-/Gefrierkombination), achte auf innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Funktionen wie Total No Frost, einen Wasser- und Eisspender (vorzugsweise mit UVnano® zur automatischen Reinigung) oder klappbare Ablagefächer. Vergiss nicht, auf die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie zu achten.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GBG5160CEV

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • KAPAZITÄT - Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    349

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 676

  • LEISTUNG - Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • BASISAUSSTATTUNG - Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • LEISTUNG - Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • MERKMALE - InstaView®

    Ja

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG - Farbe (Front)

    Essence Black Steel

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    349

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    195

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (LED Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    107

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    100

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1 860

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1 860

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    676

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    610

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1 860 x 676

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

  • Fresh Zone

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096099599

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 Transparent

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

