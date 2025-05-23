Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 387L, 203cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3200CEP
GBV3200CEP+C+Grade+174+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 387L, 203cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor®

GBV3200CEP

GBV3200CEP
()
Hauptmerkmale

  • Express Cooling und Express Freeze: schnell und effektiv
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
  • LINEARCooling®: Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C
  • LGs einzigartiges DoorCooling+®: viel schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
Mehr
Eine Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das von knackigem grünem Salat tropft, befindet sich neben einer Nahaufnahme von Wasser, das auf frische rote Tomaten fällt, sowie neben einem Video von glänzenden nassen Blaubeeren, die bewegt werden.

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

LinearVPlus

LinearVPlus

LinearVPlus

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmäßiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung
Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Smart Inverter Compressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.
Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Der Smart Inverter Compressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter®

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter® gewährleistet optimale Bedingungen für Ihr Fleisch, Ihren Fisch oder Ihr Gemüse.

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche
Bequeme Lagerung

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Das Weinregal und das variable Ablagefach ermöglichen eine einfache Gruppierung Ihrer Lebensmittel und eine mühelose Küchenorganisation.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus
Kompaktes Premium-Design

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Genießen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GBV3200CEP
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
387
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
Energieeffizienzklasse
C
Smart Diagnosis®
Ja

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    387

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    174

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    387

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    233

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Punkt-Anzeige)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Grifftyp

    Eingelassener Edel-Komfortgriff

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    174

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

KÜHLFACH

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Fullsize

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 Transparent

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084256911

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    78

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    608

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    82

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    2 030

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    2 030

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

