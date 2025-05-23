Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Multi-Door| 508 Liter Kapazität | 835 mm Breite | Wassertank | Essence Matte Black | GMG861EPAE
Energieklasse : AT
Multi-Door| 508 Liter Kapazität | 835 mm Breite | Wassertank | Essence Matte Black | GMG861EPAE

Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • InstaView®: zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Genießen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen
  • Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • SLIM FIT: Nur 83,5 cm breit
Neues Design, neue Innovation

Moderne Kücheneinrichtung mit InstaView®-Kühlschrank.

Modern Flat Door

Moderne Aufwertung der Küche

Die Vorderansicht eines InstaView®-Kühlschranks aus schwarzem Glas mit eingeschaltetem Licht innen. Hände tippen auf den InstaView-Bildschirm.

Schwarzes InstaView®
Fenster

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Eine Person holt sich Wasser aus dem Kühlschrankspender in einer Tasse

UVnano®

Genieße stets sauberes Wasser

Türdesign

Moderne Eleganz für deine Küche neu definiert

Die flache Tür und die minimalistische Griffmulde modernisieren mühelos und verleihen deiner Küche Eleganz.

Moderne Kücheneinrichtung mit InstaView®-Kühlschrank.

*Die Abbildung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. 

Einfacher Zugang

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Klopfe zweimal an die neu gestaltete InstaView®-Tür aus schwarzem Glas und du kannst ins Innere sehen, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

*Die Abbildung dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. 

Hygienepflege

Schmecke die Frische

Dank unserer UVnano®-Technologie, die *99,99 % der Bakterien eliminiert, kannst du jederzeit reines Wasser genießen.

*Bewertet vom TÜV Rheinland im Jahr 2020 mit der LG Testmethode, bei der die Reduktion von Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach einer Belichtung mit der UV-LED des Produkts für 10 Minuten pro Stunde nach insgesamt 24 Stunden im normalen Haushaltsgebrauch gemessen wurde. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt behandelt oder heilt keine gesundheitsbezogenen Zustände und garantiert nicht, dass das durch das Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen, wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln, ist. "UVnano®" ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (Ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Frische

Bewahrt die natürliche Frische

Dank der fortschrittlichen Kühltechnologie des neuen Premium-Kühlschranks bleiben deine Lebensmittel stets frisch.

Der obere Teil des Bildes zeigt die Ernte von Salat auf dem Feld. Im unteren Teil des Bildes ist ein frischer Salat in einem runden Teller zu sehen. Das Gemüse in diesen beiden Bildern ist natürlich miteinander verbunden, als ob es sich um ein einziges Bild handeln würde.

Halte deine Lebensmittel bis zu 7 Tagen frisch**

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen auf ±0,5 ℃***.

Es ist ein Diagramm vor frischem Gemüse zu sehen.

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Durch die DoorCooling+®-Lüftungsöffnung an der Vorderseite des Innenraums bleiben Getränke kühler und Lebensmittel frischer.

Im Inneren des mit Zutaten gefüllten Kühlschranks sind unten, auf beiden Seiten und im Ganzen blaue Pfeile angebracht, die Kälte bedeuten.

Geruchsfreie, natürliche Frische

Bei dem Pure N Fresh wird ein Kohlefiltersystem verwendet, um das Innere deines Kühlschranks geruchsfrei, sauber und frisch zu halten.

Pure N Fresh und ein grauer Pfeil sind hervorgehoben, was bedeutet, dass der Gestank in Pure N Fresh eingesaugt wird und sich saubere kalte Luft ausbreitet.

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

**Auf Grundlage von UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der internen Testmethode von LG, bei der die Zeit gemessen wurde, die benötigt wurde, um die 5-prozentige Gewichtsreduzierungsrate von Pak Choi auf dem Regal des Frischlebensmittelfachs des LGE LinearCooling™-Modells zu erreichen. Nur anwendbare Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren.

***Grundlage sind die UL-Testergebnisse unter Verwendung der internen LG-Testmethode, bei der die durchschnittliche Temperaturschwankung von Spitze zu Spitze im Frischhaltefach bei der werkseitigen Temperatureinstellung ohne Last gemessen wurde. Nur anwendbare Modelle. Das Ergebnis kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzung variieren. 

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie für das Smart Inverter Compressor-Logo befindet sich neben dem Smart Inverter-Logo.

Energieeffizient und langlebig

Der LG Smart Inverter Compressor® bringt die Energieeffizienz auf die nächste Stufe und hilft Ihnen, mehr zu sparen und 10 Jahre lang Ruhe zu haben.

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:
LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)
0800 45 444 45

Funktionelles Design mit Premium-Touch

Auf der linken Seite wurde eine Ablage im Inneren des Kühlschranks ausgebreitet und ein niedriger Lebensmittelbehälter platziert, auf der rechten Seite wurde das Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum in der gleichen Position zusammengeklappt und eine hohe Flasche platziert.

Variables Ablagefach für XXL-Stauraum

Im Inneren des Kühlschranks ist ein schlanker Eisbereiter in Blau hervorgehoben und der Kühlschrank ist voll mit Zutaten

Slim SpacePlus-Eissystem

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallapplikationen auf Schubladen und Ablagefächern

Nahaufnahme der Rückwand aus Metall im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metal Fresh Metallrückwand

Q.

Was sind die Vorteile eines InstaView®-Kühlschranks?

A.

Dank der genialen InstaView®-Technologie von LG musst du die Tür deines LG Kühlschranks nicht mehr öffnen, um den Inhalt zu sehen. Klopfe einfach zweimal auf die getönte Glasscheibe und sie leuchtet auf, damit du den Inhalt überprüfen kannst. Warum? Das verhindert den Verlust von Kaltluft, hält die Temperatur im Kühlschrank stabil, spart Energie und hält Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Damit kannst du auf einfache und energiesparende Weise überprüfen, was sich in deinem LG Kühlschrank befindet, ohne die Tür zu öffnen.

Q.

Was ist LG LINEARCooling®?

A.

Bei LINEARCooling® handelt es sich um eine Technologie, mit der die Kühlschranktemperatur durch sorgfältige Anpassung der Kaltluftzufuhr innerhalb von ±0,5℃ konstant gehalten wird. So wird der Feuchtigkeitsverlust von Lebensmitteln verhindert und sie bleiben länger frisch.

Q.

Was ist LG DoorCooling+®?

A.

Bei DoorCooling+® handelt es sich um eine Technologie, bei der die in der Tür gelagerten Lebensmittel durch die Lüftungsschlitze an der Vorderseite des Kühlschranks mit kräftiger Kaltluft versorgt werden. Mit dieser Technologie bleibt alles, was du in der Kühlschranktür aufbewahren, kühl und frisch.

Q.

Was benötige ich um ein Kühlgerät mit Festwasseranschluss anzuschließen? 

A.

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den unten stehenden Link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung meines Kühlgeräts? 

A.

Verwende das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die Temperatur deines Geräts einzustellen oder anzupassen. Mit der LG ThinQ®-App kannst du bei unterstützten Modellen die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern. 

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühlgeräts beachten?

A.

LG bietet eine breite Palette eleganter, energieeffizienter Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen Side-by-Sides und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView Door-in-Door®-Technologie bis hin zu Kühl-/Gefrierkombinationen und SLIM-Modellen bietet LG den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für jeden Haushalt. Wenn du eine Küche komplett neu planst, ist es einfach dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Wenn du allerdings eine vorhandene Lücke zu füllen hast, kann es sein, dass die Wahl vom Platz beeinflusst wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühlgerät entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf die Kapazität, innovative Kühltechnologien, die Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano® Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablageflächen und das FRESHBalancer®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergiss nicht die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie.

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühlgerät sein?

A.

Das hängt zwar von deinem Lebensstil ab, aber als Faustregel gilt: Die LG Kühl-/Gefrierkombination (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 Liter) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen; die SLIM Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 Liter) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen; für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder Side-by-Side Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 Liter). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie Töpfe oder Geschirr. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde das für ihn am besten geeignete Kühlgerät erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an. 

Q.

Was ist der Unterschied zwischen einem Kühlschrank mit und ohne Wasseranschluss?

A.

LG bietet dir die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl deines Kühlgeräts und bietet Modelle mit und ohne Wasseranschluss an. Der Kühlschrank wird direkt an die Wasserleitung angeschlossen, um den Eis- und Wasserspender zu versorgen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Festwasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem in der Tür integrierten Wasserspender verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser oder Eis aus dem Spender.

Zusammenfassung

ABMESSUNGEN

GMG861EPAE.AEPQEUR
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
508
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
835 x 1 787 x 730
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
Produktart
Mehrtürig

Wesentliche Spezifikationen

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    508

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    314

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Mehrtürig

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    508

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    209

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    288

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    11

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Schaltfläche-88-weiß

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    152

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    142

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1 787

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1 753

  • Tiefe ohne Tür (in mm)

    619

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    835 x 1 787 x 730

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Farbe (Front)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Metall

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    314

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    5

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Klappbares Regal

    Ein-Schritt-Faltung

  • Pure N Fresh

    Ja

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084879929

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6/2-teilig (durchsichtig)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

