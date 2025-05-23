Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG L70 Android Smartphone im schlanken Design mit 1,2 GHz Dual-Core-Prozessor und 5 Megapixel Kamera

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

D320
  • LG D320 L70 – Android Smartphone
LG D320 L70 – Android Smartphone
Hauptmerkmale

  • 1,2 GHz Dual-Core-Prozessor sorgt für flüssige Performance
  • Viele praktische Features wie Plug & Pop, Capture Plus
  • Schlankes Design mit edlem Metallrahmen
  • 5 MP Kamera mit Multi-Point-Autofokus für durchweg scharfe Fotos
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touchscreen

  • Farbe

    schwarz, weiß

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    virtuell

  • Netzwerk

    GSM (2G), UMTS (3G), Edge

  • Band

    HSPA

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,2 GHz Dual Core

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    1 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    2100 mAh Li-Ion Polymer

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)

    127,20 x 66,80 x 9,6

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    True IPS Display

  • Größe

    4,5"

  • Auflösung

    400 x 800

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    5

  • Typ

    Fixed Focus und VGA Frontkamera

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    4 GB eMMC

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    v4.0

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi (W-LAN)

    WLAN 802.11b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8

  • Video Recording

    WVGA

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • A-GPS Navigation

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 4.4 KitKat

  • Panorama Shot

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Häufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Datenschutzerklärung
 