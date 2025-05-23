We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG L70 Android Smartphone im schlanken Design mit 1,2 GHz Dual-Core-Prozessor und 5 Megapixel Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
schwarz, weiß
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
virtuell
-
Netzwerk
GSM (2G), UMTS (3G), Edge
-
Band
HSPA
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz Dual Core
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
2100 mAh Li-Ion Polymer
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
127,20 x 66,80 x 9,6
DISPLAY
-
Typ
True IPS Display
-
Größe
4,5"
-
Auflösung
400 x 800
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
5
-
Typ
Fixed Focus und VGA Frontkamera
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
4 GB eMMC
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
WLAN 802.11b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8
-
Video Recording
WVGA
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
A-GPS Navigation
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
OS
Android 4.4 KitKat
-
Panorama Shot
Ja
