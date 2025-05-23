Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
OPTIMUS G Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll True HD IPS+ Display, 13 MP Kamera und Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Prozessor

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

OPTIMUS G Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll True HD IPS+ Display, 13 MP Kamera und Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Prozessor

OPTIMUS G Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll True HD IPS+ Display, 13 MP Kamera und Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Prozessor

E975
  LG E975 OPTIMUS G
LG E975 OPTIMUS G
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4,7 Zoll True HD IPS+ Display mit Zero Gap Technologie
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Prozessor mit 2GB RAM
  • Einzigartiges Design mit Corning® Gorilla Glass 2.0 beidseitig und Crystal Reflection Finish
  • WiFi direct/Miracast/MHL/DLNA/NFC
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touchscreen

  • Farbe

    schwarz, weiß

  • Netzwerk

    LTE Cat 3, Pentaband, HSPA+ 42,2 Mbps, GSM

  • Band

    LTE (Cat. 3 CSFB, 800/900/1800/2100/2600), HSPA+ 42Mbps (900/2100), GSM (850/900/1800/1900)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 Pro, 4 x 1,5 GHz

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    2 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    2.100 mAh Li-Ion Polymer

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)

    131,9 x 68,9 x 8,45

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    145

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    True HD IPS Plus mit Zero Gap Technologie

  • Größe

    4,7"

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 768

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    13

  • Zoom

    Digital Zoom

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    32 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    v4.0

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi (W-LAN)

    802.11 a/b/g/n Dual Band

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Ja/Ja/Ja/Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3/AAC/AAC+/E-AAC+/AMR-NB/WMA/MIDI

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4

  • Video Recording

    FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Browser

    Android

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)

