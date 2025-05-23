We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Spirit 4G LTE Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll HD-Display, 1,2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Quad-Core-Prozessor
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
QWERTZ-Tastatur
Ja
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
Band
LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900(1.800/1.900 MHz)
Betriebssystem
Android
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core Prozessor
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
AKKU
Batterie
Li-Ion Akku 3,8V
Kapazität
2.100 mAh
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
2G: bis zu 470 Std. ; 3G: Bis zu 500 Std., 4G: Bis zu 540 Std.,
Sprechzeit (min)
2G: Bis zu 400Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 690 Min.
DIMENSIONEN
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
133,25 x 66,12 x 9,95 mm
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
120
DISPLAY
Typ
Full HD IPS LCD, Kapazitiver Touchscreen
-
Größe
4,7"
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 312 ppi
KAMERA
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
Zoom
4 x digital
Blitz
LED
Front-Kamera (MP)
1
Features
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung
SPEICHER
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
Bluetooth
Version 4.1
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Audio Video Remote Control Profile (AVCTP), Device ID Profile (DID), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Service discovery protocol Profile (SDP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP) , Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP)
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Ja
-
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, E-AAC+, WMA, AMR-NB, OGG
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanischbas, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
Klingeltöne
64 Polyphon
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, AVI, WMV
-
Ja
-
Ja
-
Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
-
WLAN
Ja
