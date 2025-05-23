Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Spezifikationen

LG G5

LG G5

H850
Hauptmerkmale

  • Innovatives Design in Metallic
  • Modularer Aufbau
  • Weitwinkelobjektiv
  • Stets eingeschaltetes Display
Alle Spezifikationen

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)

    149,4 x 73,9 x 7,7

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    159

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touchscreen

  • Farbe

    Titan, Silver, Gold, Pink

  • Netzwerk

    LTE+ (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)

  • Band

    LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900(1.800/1.900 MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android 6.0 Marshmallow

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    4 GB

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 3,85 V Akku

  • Kapazität

    2.800 mAh

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    LCD mit In-Cell Touch

  • Größe

    5,3"

  • Auflösung

    1.440 x 2.560

KAMERA

  • Zoom

    8x digital

  • Blitz

    LED

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    16

  • Front-Kamera (MP)

    8

  • Features

    F1,8 Linse, Manual Mode GUI, Color Spectrum Sensor, Laser Auto Focus, Raw Format, Bildstabilisator 2.0, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, HDR, Snap Video, Multishot, Panorama Aufnahme, Expert-Modus, Auto-Aufzeichnung, Intervallaufnahmen, Multi-Videw-Aufzeichnung, popout-Picture, Zeitlupe- / Zeitraffer Video, Film Effects Aufnahme, Quick Share Option, Selfie-Automatik

SPEICHER

  • Externer Speicher

    MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB

  • Interner Speicher

    32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.2

  • Wi-Fi (W-LAN)

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Ja/Nein/Ja/Ja

  • Bluetooth Features

    Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Message Access Profile (MAP)

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Klingeltöne

    64 Polyphon

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, 3GP, iMelody, Midi

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4

  • Video Recording

    3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

  • Sonstiges

    Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar, IrDa

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

