Alle Spezifikationen
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
149,4 x 73,9 x 7,7
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
159
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
Titan, Silver, Gold, Pink
-
Netzwerk
LTE+ (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LTE/4G (800/1.800/2.600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5,76 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1.900/2.100 MHz), GSM (850/900(1.800/1.900 MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Integrierter Prozessor
2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
4 GB
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 3,85 V Akku
-
Kapazität
2.800 mAh
DISPLAY
-
Typ
LCD mit In-Cell Touch
-
Größe
5,3"
-
Auflösung
1.440 x 2.560
KAMERA
-
Zoom
8x digital
-
Blitz
LED
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
16
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
8
-
Features
F1,8 Linse, Manual Mode GUI, Color Spectrum Sensor, Laser Auto Focus, Raw Format, Bildstabilisator 2.0, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, HDR, Snap Video, Multishot, Panorama Aufnahme, Expert-Modus, Auto-Aufzeichnung, Intervallaufnahmen, Multi-Videw-Aufzeichnung, popout-Picture, Zeitlupe- / Zeitraffer Video, Film Effects Aufnahme, Quick Share Option, Selfie-Automatik
SPEICHER
-
Externer Speicher
MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB
-
Interner Speicher
32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.2
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Ja/Nein/Ja/Ja
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Message Access Profile (MAP)
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Klingeltöne
64 Polyphon
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, 3GP, iMelody, Midi
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Video Recording
3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Sonstiges
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar, IrDa
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
