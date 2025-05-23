We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OPTIMUS L7 Stylisches Smartphone mit 4,3 Zoll NOVA Display, Android 4.0 & NFC
OPTIMUS L7 Stylisches Smartphone mit 4,3 Zoll NOVA Display, Android 4.0 & NFC
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touchscreen
-
Farbe
schwarz-silber
-
Netzwerk
GSM/EDGE/UTMS/HSDPA 7.2
-
Band
850/900/1800/1900/2100
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1 GHz
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 1650 mAh
-
Sprechzeit (min)
350 (2G) / 360 (3G)
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
550
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x W x T (mm)
127,5 x 69 x 8,9
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
122
DISPLAY
-
Typ
WVGA LCD
-
Größe
4,3"
-
Auflösung
480 x 800
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
5
-
Zoom
Digital Zoom
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
bis zu 4 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 3.0
-
USB / PC Sync
ja, v3.0
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
WLAN 802.11b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AMR, AAC, AAC+, WAV, AC3
-
Video Player
H.264/H.263/MPEG-4/DivX/ XviD
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Browser
Android
-
MP3
Ja
-
Document Viewer
Ja
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
OS
Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich
-
WLAN
Ja
-
UMTS
Ja
-
Optimus UI 2.0 Lite
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.