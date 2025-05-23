Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Klarna 0%-Finanzierung auf LG.com

0% Finanzierung
auf LG.com

Profitiere von der 0% Finanzierung auf LG.com

und zahle deine neuen Lieblingsmodelle ganz bequem in 6 bis 12 Raten.*

So einfach geht's!

DEINE VORTEILE

6-12 Monate 0% Zinsen*

 

✓    0 % effektiver Jahreszins

✓    Bis zu 12 Monate Laufzeit

✓    Ganz ohne Zusatzkosten

 

Gilt ab einem Warenkorbwert von 120 €

KEINE VERSTECKTEN KOSTEN

Rechenbeispiel

 

für 12 Monate mit dem Mindestbestellwert:

 

 Kaufbetrag
      120,00 €
 Monatliche Rate10,00 €
 Zinssatz0 %
 Gesamtbetrag inkl. Zinsen       120,00 €
LG MEMBER VORTEILE

Exklusiv für Mitglieder

 

Profitiere von den exklusiven Vorteilen für LG.com Mitglieder!

LG Produkt auf LG.com aussuchen

Lieblingsprodukt shoppen

Finde aus unserem Sortiment auf LG.com genau das richtige Produkt für dich.

0%-Finanzierung auswählen

0%-Finanzierung mit Klarna auswählen

Wähle Klarna als Zahlungsmethode aus und hinterlege deine Zahlungsdaten.

Bequem per Raten bezahlen

Klarna schickt dir eine Bestätigungsmail und du kannst deine 12-monatige Ratenzahlung bequem per Klarna verwalten.

Du möchtest keine Aktionen mehr verpassen?

Werde jetzt ein LG Member!

 

Account erstellen, Newsletter abonnieren & los geht's!

Erfahre mehr über Produktneuheiten und profitiere als erstes von exklusiven Angeboten, Vorbestell-Aktionen & weiteren Highlights.

 

*Bitte beachte, dass folgende Bedingungen erfüllt sein müssen um den 0% Ratenkauf nutzen zu können:

Das Mindestalter beträgt 18 Jahre und es liegen keine negativen Schufa-Einträge vor.

Der Mindestbestellwert beträgt 120 €, um den 0% Ratenkauf über Klarna nutzen zu können und der Maximalbetrag liegt bei 5.000 €. Sollte dein Bestellwert nicht in dem Rahmen liegen, kann der 0% Ratenkauf über 12 Monate leider nicht abgeschlossen werden.

Die finale Überprüfung und Freigabe der Finanzierung liegt im Verantwortungsbereich von Klarna. Vielen Dank für dein Verständnis!

Kundenservice

Fragen zu einem Produkt oder einer Bestellung?

Unseren Kundenservice erreichst du unter 0800 4544 550* von MO - FR, 9 bis 18 Uhr (*aus Deutschland kostenlos erreichbar).

Alternativ kannst du unser Kontaktformular verwenden.

Zum Kontaktformular
Häufig gestellte Fragen

Hier findest du Antworten auf häufig gestellte Fragen in unserem Shop.

Zu den FAQs
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

