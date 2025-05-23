Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Unterstützung

60SJ800V
Vorderansicht von 60&#34; LG SUPER UHD TV 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V
LG 60" LG SUPER UHD TV, 60SJ800V

Hauptmerkmale

  • Nano Cell™ Display mit IPS-Panel und Local Dimming
  • Active HDR mit Dolby Vision™, HDR10 und HLG
  • Sound von harman/kardon®
  • webOS 3.5
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    60

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    165

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Ja

  • Super UHD

    Ja

VIDEO (PICTURE QUALITY)

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    2800

  • HDR

    Aktives HDR mit Dolby Vision™

  • - Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • - HDR10

    Ja

  • - HLG

    Ja

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Wide Color

  • Biliion Rich Color

    Ja

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    20 W

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.0 ch

  • harman / kardon Sound System

    Ja

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Magic Sound Tuning / Sitzplatzoptimierung

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync / Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Audio Decoder

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • SMART TV

    webOS 3.5

  • Magic Remote

    liegt bei

  • Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • 360 VR

    Ja

  • Multi-view

    Ja

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

  • Miracast (Mobile Phone to TV Mirroring)

    Ja

AUFNAHMEFUNKTION

  • Aufnahme (für die Aufnahme wird eine externes USB Medium benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)

    Ja

  • Time Shift (für die Funktion wird eine externe USB Festplatte benötigt. Nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.)

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • DVB Tuner

    1x DVB-T2 / 1x DVB-C / 1x DVB-S2

  • CI+ Modul Schacht

    CI+ 1.3

  • HDMI

    4

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja

  • USB

    1x USB 3.0 / 2x USB 2.0

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • Antenneneingänge

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • WLAN

    802.11ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • Kopfhörerausgang

    Ja

DESIGN

  • Standfuß

    Linear 2pole

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A+ (A++ bis E Skala)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    141 kWh

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1455,2 x 840,9 x 63,5 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1455,2 x 908,5 x 271,3 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    24 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    24,4 kg

  • Art der beiliegenden Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote

  • VESA

    Ja

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300*300

