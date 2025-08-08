Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
97 Zoll LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025
OLED97G57LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

97 Zoll LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED97G57LW EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

97 Zoll LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED97G57LW
oled-g5-2025-97-thumbnail-14.jpg
Vorderansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. OLED-Emblem „12 Years of world number“ und LG OLED evo AI 2025-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Rückansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
oled-g5-2025-97-thumbnail-14.jpg
Vorderansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV. OLED-Emblem „12 Years of world number“ und LG OLED evo AI 2025-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Rückansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.

Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K-Bildqualität, KI-hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 11 AI Prozessor Gen2
  • Echte Schwarzwerte in jedem Pixel sorgen für atemberaubenden Kontrast, Tiefe und Detailreichtum
  • 100 % Farbtreue für naturgetreue Farben. 100 % Farbvolumen für sattere Farbtöne
  • Bis zu 3-mal hellere Bilder im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen OLED TVs von Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Neue KI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
  • Bis zu 1,5-mal hellere Bilder im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen OLED TVs von Brightness Booster Max
Mehr
Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „Best of“.

CES Innovation Awards – Best of Innovation (OLED G5, 83 Zoll)

Video-Bildschirme

Best of 2025 CNET-Logo.

Beste Fernseher 2025 Getestet von CNET-Experten(OLED G5)

Abzeichen Tom's Guide 2025 CES Awards. Best TV, LG OLED G5.

Tom's Guide CES 2025 Awards – Best TV

„Der G5 scheint noch heller und farbenfroher zu sein.“ (01/2025)

Logo – TechRadar Editor's choice

TechRadar – Editor's Choice

„Der neue helle OLED, den es zu schlagen gilt“ (04/2024)

Welches Hi-Fi? Logo.

Welches Hi-Fi? (OLED G5, 65”)

„Ein atemberaubender Fernseher und ein überraschender Sprung nach vorn für die OLED-TV-Technologie.“ (05/2025)

T3 Awards 2025-Logo mit Text, WINNER BEST OLED TV LG OLED G5.

T3 Awards 2025 – Bestes OLED TV

„Dieses Set ist ein kompromissloser, hervorragender Allrounder...“ (07/2025)

CNET-Logo.

CNET - LG OLED evo G5 Review

„Der LG G5 ist der beste Fernseher, den ich je getestet habe.“

Logo – T3 Platinum Award

T3 – Platinum Award

„Ob du fernsiehst, Filme schaust oder spielst, der OLED G5 ist ein Meister für alles, ganz ohne Kompromisse.“ (03/2025)

AVForum-Logo „Sehr empfehlenswert“ für den LG OLED65G5.

AVForums – Sehr empfehlenswert

... der LG G5 bietet eine Meisterklasse an Bildgenauigkeit ...

HDTVTest-Logo „Sehr empfehlenswert“

HDTV-Test – Sehr empfehlenswert

... überragende Farbgenauigkeit, hervorragende Videoverarbeitung, beeindruckende Gaming-Daten ...

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree (OLED G5, 83 Zoll)

Bildgebung

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Zu den Details von „Every Light and Dark“

*Omdia. 12 Jahre lang die Nummer 1 unter den meistverkauften Geräten 2013 bis 2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Befürwortung von LGE oder seinen Produkten dar. Weitere Details auf https://www.omdia.com/.

BildqualitätwebOS für AILG Gallery+KlangqualitätDesignUnterhaltung

Unser brillantester alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 für das beste Seherlebnis

Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 skaliert Bilder auf 4K-Qualität für atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit. KI-Engines erkennen Objekte präzise für optimale Bildqualität und ein optimales Seherlebnis.

Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 steht vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet in einem lilablauen Licht, das die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum erhellt. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar. 6,7-mal mehr neuronale KI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 2,2-mal schnellerer Betrieb, CPU. 3,6-mal verbesserte Grafik, GPU.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

1,5-mal hellere Bilder mit Brightness Booster Max

Der neue Light Boosting Algorithm und die Light Control Architecture des alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 sorgen für bis zu 1,5-mal hellere Bilder.

Szene eines Spaceshuttle-Starts, die in zwei Hälften unterteilt ist. Die eine Hälfte der Szene ist dank der LG-Algorithmen zur Verstärkung der Helligkeit hell und lebendig. Die andere Hälfte ist dunkel, verblasst und grau.

*Die Helligkeit kann je nach Modell, Bildschirmgröße und Marktregion variieren.

*Laut internen Messungen ist die maximale Helligkeit 1,5-mal heller als LG OLED B5 bei 10 % Fenster.

*Die maximale Helligkeit ist 1,5-mal höher als bei nicht OLED-evo, außer bei 97“.

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farbe, ob hell oder dunkel, nur mit LG OLED TV

Perfektes Schwarz ist UL-geprüft und bietet echte Schwarztöne, um die wahrgenommene Helligkeit und den Kontrast zu verbessern. Außerdem hat UL eine Eyesafe-Verifizierung für ein angenehmeres Beobachtungserlebnis durch Reduzierung der Blaulichtemissionen erhalten.

LG OLED TV zeigt einen visuellen Vergleich zwischen einem Display mit Perfektes Schwarz und Perfekte Farbe und einem ohne. UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar mit einem Text, der auffordert, die Markierungen zu überprüfen.

*Das LG OLED-Display wurde von UL auf Perfektes Schwarz geprüft, gemessen nach IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexion, basierend auf typischer Innenbeleuchtung (200 Lux bis 500 Lux).

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Umgebungslicht und Betrachtungsumgebung variieren.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*LG OLED TV-Displays wurden von eyesafe® als Circadian Performance Factor zertifiziert

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert. 

Perfekte Farbe

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen und 100 % Farbtreue. Genieße selbst bei Sonnenlicht oder in dunklen Umgebungen akkurate, lebendige Farben auf einem reflexionsfreien Bildschirm.

Bunter Papagei in ultrahoher Auflösung vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Rundherum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild präsentiert Perfect Color, wobei jeder einzelne Farbton auf dem Körper des Papageis leuchtend und lebendig ist. Der dunkle Hintergrund mit den detaillierten Wasserspritzern unterstreicht außerdem, dass der Bildschirm reflexionsfrei ist. Verschiedene Logo-Zertifizierungen von UL und Intertek sind sichtbar. Diese beziehen sich auf seine 100%ige Farbtreue, sein 100%iges Farbvolumen und seine Reflexionsfreiheit. Auch Text ist sichtbar, „schau dir das Prüfzeichen für Perfect Color an“.

*„Reflexionsfrei“ gilt für OLED M5 83/77/65 Zoll & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 Zoll.

*„100 % Farbtreue“ und „100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3“ gelten für 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*Das LG OLED Display ist von Intertek für 100 % Farbtreue zertifiziert, gemessen nach dem CIE DE2000-Standard mit 125 Farbmustern.

*Der Reflexionsgrad des Displays ist definiert als der von Intertek unabhängig getestete SCI-Wert (Specular Component Included) bei 550 nm.

*Das LG OLED-Panel wurde von Intertek als reflexionsfreies Display mit einem Wert von unter 1 % gemessen.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

*Die LG OLED-Anzeige ist von Intertek für die Reflexionsfreie Messung gemäß IDMS 11.2.2 Probenahmekugel-Implementierung zertifiziert.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jeden Pixel zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer und OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jeder Pixel analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr trübes und fast graues Bild eines Leoparden in einem Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Leoparden nach und verstärkt sie dann, sodass sie heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Der Hintergrund verändert sich ebenfalls von links nach rechts, jetzt mit verbessertem Kontrast, verbesserter Tiefe und verbesserten Farben.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Services.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Mehr erfahren

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

Auf einem LG OLED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

Auf einem LG OLED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. KI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

Person in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagieren, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagen.

Person in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagieren, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagen.

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren

Die KI deines Fernsehers ist immer bereit für deine Anfragen. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken, und die KI beginnt, auf deine Wünsche zu hören.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Entdecke mit einem LG Gallery+-Abo 4.000+ Inhalte, um einen Raum nach deinem Geschmack zu kuratieren

*Verfügbare Inhalte können je nach Land variieren.

*Die bereitgestellten Inhalte können sich ändern.

*4.000 Inhalte sind nur in Ländern verfügbar, in denen webOS Pay unterstützt wird (Korea, USA, UK und ausgewählte EU-Länder).

*Ein Abo für den LG Gallery+-Service ist für den vollen Zugriff auf Inhalte und Funktionen nötig.

*Ein kostenloser Probemonat wird exklusiv für Abo-Kunden angeboten.

Gestalte deinen Raum nach deinem Geschmack mit vielfältigen zur Auswahl stehenden Inhalten

Browse through a massive library of content. From art, games, scenery, and more, discover a variety of curated visuals, all in one place.

Stöbere in einer riesigen Bibliothek von Inhalten. Von Kunst hin zu Games, Landschaften und mehr, entdecke eine Vielzahl an kuratierten Bildmaterialien an einem Ort.

Genieße weltberühmte Kunstwerke in deinem Raum

Innenansicht eines eleganten Hauses. Viele verschiedene Kunstwerke werden angezeigt. An der Mittelwand befindet sich ein LG TV mit beliebten Kunstwerken auf dem Bildschirm. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Gemälde aus einem Museum.

Umgib dich mit der Schönheit der Natur

Innenansicht eines Landhauses. Ein riesiger, an der Wand befestigter LG TV zeigt auf seinem Bildschirm ein wunderschönes Naturlandschafts-Artwork. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Foto, das an der Wand hängt.

Schaffe eine moderne Atmosphäre mit digitalen & 3D-Kunstwerken

Innenansicht eines stilvollen und farbenfrohen Hauses. An der Wand befestigter LG TV. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm ist ein farbenfrohes, modernes Kunstwerk zu sehen. Die Illustration auf dem Fernseher verleiht dem gesamten Innendesign des Raumes noch mehr Persönlichkeit.

Schaffe eine fröhliche Atmosphäre mit vielfältigen Inhalten

In einem Gaming-Raum zu Hause ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand montiert. Auf dem Bildschirm befinden sich Bilder aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Personalisiere deinen Raum mit zahllosen Möglichkeiten

Passe deine Home-Galerie mit deiner Wahl an Musik, Bildern und mehr an. Wähle je nach deinen aktuellen Präferenzen, was du auf deinem Fernseher anzeigen möchtest.

Synchronisiere Musik und Bilder mit deinem Befinden

Kombiniere Hintergrundmusik mit Bildern, um die Stimmung nach deinen Wünschen zu gestalten. Wähle aus voreingestellter Musik oder verbinde dein Mobilgerät über Bluetooth, um deine eigenen Tracks abzuspielen.

Erfahre, wie ein LG TV so eingerichtet werden kann, dass er Stimmungsmusik abspielt, um sie mit den Bildern zu synchronisieren.
Angefangen mit dem Startbildschirm eines LG TV wird der Prozess der Einstellung deiner Präferenzen für den Erhalt von automatisch kuratierten Inhalten angezeigt. Von der Auswahl zwischen verschiedenen Arten von Inhalten bis hin zum Erhalt des personalisierten Profils.

Genieße automatisch kuratierte Inhalte nach deinem Geschmack

Dein Fernseher lernt deinen Geschmack und deine Vorlieben kennen. Wenn du eine Reihe von Fragen beantwortest, kann dein Fernseher dir Kunstwerke servieren, die zu dem passen, was du magst.

*16 verschiedene Profile werden bereitgestellt, wobei Inhaltsempfehlungen durch Abgleich von Daten mit jedem Profiltyp generiert werden.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Vorgang der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Vorgang der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Greif leicht auf Google Photos zu & zeig deine Erinnerungen

Verbinde dein Google Photos-Konto bequem mit deinem Fernseher, indem du dein Telefon verwendest. Personalisiere deinen Raum mühelos, indem du Inhalte aus deiner eigenen Fotobibliothek verwendest.

*Die Funktion ist aktiv, wenn du bei deinem Google Photos-Konto angemeldet bist und mindestens 10 Fotos in der App hast. 

Die Informationstafel wird auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV angezeigt. Verschiedene Funktionen werden durch Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, TV-Scheduler, Home Hub und Google-Kalender dargestellt.

A wall-mounted LG TV with a cellphone in the foreground. The process of setting up Google Photos on the LG TV is shown.

Bleib mit einem personalisierten Dashboard auf dem Laufenden

Information auf einen Blick. Erhalte Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, zeige deinen Google-Kalender an und richte sogar Benachrichtigungen für Home Hub, deine Anzeigereservierungen und mehr ein.

*Der Zugriff auf den Google-Kalender erfordert ein Google-Konto.

Intelligente Einstellungen passen sich an Veränderungen in deiner Umgebung an

Always Ready & Bildschirmschoner

Während du Energie sparst, kannst du deine ausgewählten Kunstwerke oder kuratierten Bilder immer noch über Gallery+ genießen und anzeigen, wenn der Fernseher ausgeschaltet ist oder lange Zeit nicht verwendet wird, wodurch er in eine digitale Leinwand verwandelt wird.

AI Brightness Control

Die eingebauten Sensoren deines Fernsehers erkennen Licht und passen die Bildschirmhelligkeit entsprechend an, um eine optimierte Sicht bei jeder Beleuchtung zu gewährleisten.

Bewegungssensor

Mit der Bewegungserkennung kann dein Fernseher intelligent reagieren und die Modi wechseln, je nachdem, ob du dich in der Nähe befindest oder nicht.

*Bildschirmschoner ist als Abonnement erhältlich.

*Bildschirmschoner wird standardmäßig nach 3 Minuten ohne Videowiedergabe oder ohne Fernbedienung aktiviert. Nutzer können die Zeit auf 10, 20 oder 30 Minuten einstellen. 

*Videoinhalte und Hintergrundmusik werden im Bildschirmschoner-Modus nicht unterstützt.

*Helligkeitssensoren können je nach Modell variieren.

*Bewegungssensoren sind nur bei den Modellen M5 und G5 erhältlich. 

LG TV mit Home Hub auf dem Bildschirm. Die Benutzeroberfläche mit Google Home, ThinQ und anderen IoT-Geräten zeigt wie sich alle deine Smart-Geräte ganz einfach über das Fernsehgerät verwalten lassen.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9-KI-Prozessor und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Klangmodus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.  

*OLED G5 kann mit SG10TY gekoppelt werden.

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface gilt für LG OLED TVs von 2025.

Finde die besten LG Soundbars für deinen TV


One Wall Design

Bei Wandmontage deines Fernsehers sorgen die schmalen Rahmen und das nahtlose Design für eine spaltenfreie Aufhängung.

*Die Größe der Einfassung variiert je nach Serie und Größe.

*97/83/77/65/55 Zoll OLED G5 mit One Wall Design.

*48 Zoll OLED G5 mit ultra-schlankem Design. 

*Je nach Anbringungsgegebenheiten kann ein kleiner Spalt zwischen dem Fernsehgerät und der Wand vorhanden sein. Die Installationsanforderungen variieren. Weitere Informationen findest du in der Installationsanleitung.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Google Cast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos.

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

Startbildschirm von Gaming Portal. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming-Portal ist möglicherweise vom konkreten Land abhängig.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.


Ultimatives Gameplay

Erlebe Gaming in Höchstform mit G-Sync-Kompatibilität, 165Hz VRR; 0,1 ms Pixel-Reaktionszeit, AMD FreeSync Premium und ClearMR-10000-Zertifizierung. Games ohne Verzögerung oder Bewegungsunschärfe.

Zwei Bilder eines Autos in einem Video-Game nebeneinander. Auf einem ist viel Bewegungsunschärfe zu sehen. Das andere Bild ist scharf und zeigt die hohe Bildrate des LG OLED TV. Das Nvidia G-Sync-LOGO, das 165Hz-Logo, das Intertek-Badge mit einer Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*Der OLED G5 mit 83/77/65/55 Zoll funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 165 Hz unterstützen. Und er läuft mit bis zu 144 Hz bei Dolby Vision-Eingängen.  

*97 Zoll unterstützt 120 Hz und 48 Zoll unterstützt 144 Hz. 

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

*Der 48 Zoll OLED G5 hat nur die ClearMR-9000-Zertifizierung.

*clearMR ist ein Zertifizierungsprogramm der VESA zur Bewertung der Bewegungsunschärfe von Bildschirmen.

*LG OLED-Displays wurden von Intertek für eine Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms (grau zu grau) und qualifizierte Gaming-Leistung zertifiziert.

Bester OLED TV für Filme

Erlebe, wie Filme im Heimkino zum Leben erweckt werden – mit dem FILMMAKER MODE und der Umgebungslichtkompensation, die eine Bildqualität gemäß höchsten Standards liefert.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit Dolby Vision und FILMEMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround-Sound umgeben, der dir das Gefühl gibt, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Mit Rücksicht auf die Umwelt hergestellt

Vertrauenswürdige globale Institutionen haben die umweltbewussten Bemühungen von LG TV anerkannt. Jetzt von Intertek für Ressourceneffizienz zertifiziert.

*Die Intertek-Zertifizierung für Ressourceneffizienz gilt für die folgenden Modelle: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 und QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 und QNED80.

*Mehr Infos findest du auf https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

Classy living room with the LG OLED evo M5 TV mounted on the wall. LG Soundbar beneath it. Zero Connect Box tucked away under a side table. No wires are visible at all showcasing the True Wireless technology of the TV. World's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem and LG OLED evo AI M5 logo are visible.

Classy living room with the LG OLED evo M5 TV mounted on the wall. LG Soundbar beneath it. Zero Connect Box tucked away under a side table. No wires are visible at all showcasing the True Wireless technology of the TV. World's number one OLED TV for 12 years emblem and LG OLED evo AI M5 logo are visible.

Weltweit erstes True Wireless TV mit LG OLED G5 Bildqualität

Weltweit erstes True Wireless TV mit LG OLED G5 Bildqualität Mehr erfahren

*Omdia, 12 Jahre lang die Nummer 1 unter den meistverkauften Geräten 2013 bis 2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Befürwortung von LGE oder seinen Produkten dar. Besuche www.omdia.com für weitere Informationen.

*True Wireless basiert auf der NVIDIA® G-Sync Compatible-Validierung zur Reduzierung von Stottern, kurzer Eingangsverzögerung und flimmerfreier Leistung. Visuell verlustfrei gemäß internen Testergebnissen nach ISO/IEC 29170-2, wobei die tatsächliche Leistung von Einstellungen, Umgebungsbedingungen und Nutzung abhängt.

*144 Hz gilt für 83/77/65 Zoll OLED M5 (ohne 97 Zoll).

*Wireless OLED TV bezieht sich auf die Konnektivität zwischen der Zero Connect Box und dem Bildschirm.

*Die Platzierung der Zero Connect Box in einem Schrank kann je nach Material und Dicke des Schranks zu Signalstörungen führen.

*Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der kabellose Empfänger des Fernsehgeräts installiert werden.

*Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die im Bild gezeigten Produktdetails können abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 