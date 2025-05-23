Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
65" LG OLED TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

65" LG OLED TV

65" LG OLED TV

OLED65E6V
()
Vorderansicht von 65&#34; LG OLED TV OLED65E6V
Hauptmerkmale

  • Picture-on-Glass
  • OLED HDR
  • Klare Kontraste
  • Optimale Farbwiedergabe
  • Innovativer Standfuß mit integrierter Soundbar
  • Sound entwickelt von harman/kardon
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Display Typ

    OLED TV

TECHNISCHE DISPLAYDATEN

  • Größe in Zoll

    65

  • Displaytyp

    OLED

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD Auflösung)

  • 3D

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • DVB-T2

    Ja

  • DVB-C

    Ja

  • DVB-S2

    Ja

  • CI+

    Ja

  • Twin Tuner für SAT

    Nein

  • Untertitel

    Ja

  • Teletext (TOP)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

BILD

  • Dimming

    Pixel Dimming

  • Kontrast

    Infinite Contrast

  • HDR

    OLED HDR

  • 4K Upscaler

    Ja

  • HDR Effect

    Nein

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ja

  • Bildformatumschaltung

    Ja (10)

SOUND

  • Lautsprecherleistung

    40 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 System

  • Subwoofer

    Ja

  • Surround System

    OLED Surround

  • Sound Designed by Harman Kardon

    Ja

  • Magic Sound Tuning

    Ja

  • Voreingestellte Klangprogramme

    6 Einstellungen

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • HiFi Audio

    Ja

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital / DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

SMART TV

  • Smart TV Plattform

    webOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Ja

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Ja

  • STB Control

    Ja

  • LG Smart World

    Ja

  • Webbrowser

    Ja

FEATURES

  • Prozessor

    Quad

  • Schnellstart

    Ja

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Ja

  • Energy saving Mode

    Ja

  • Digitales Handbuch

    Ja

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Sleep-Timer

    Ja

  • Built in Game

    Nein

  • Time Shift (via external HDD, USB)

    Ja (DTV only)

  • DTV Recording (via external HDD, USB)

    Ja

DESIGN

  • Design

    Picture-on-Glass

  • Design Gehäusetiefe

    Blade Slim

  • Design Standfuß

    Soundbar Stand

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • WLAN

    802.11.ac

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Antenneneingang

    2

  • Component In

    1 (geteilt mit Audio/Video In)

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Scart

    Nein

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • HDMI

    4 (HDMI 4K)

  • LAN

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • USB

    1 (USB 3.0: 1; USB 2.0: 2)

  • Kopfhörer Out / Line Out

    Ja / Ja

ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT

  • 3D Brillen

    2

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote Control

  • VESA Wall Mount Support

    Ja

STROM/ÖKONOMIE

  • Stromnetz

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)

    A (A++ bis E Skala)

  • Stromverbrauch in Betrieb (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

    145

  • Stromverbrauch im Stand-by Modus (W)

    0,5

  • Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis (%)

    65

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (kWh)

    212

GEWICHT

  • Ohne Standfuß (kg)

    29,9

  • Inkl. Standfuß (kg)

    31,9

ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T

  • Ohne Standfuß (mm)

    1.461 x 893 x 56,7

  • Inkl. Standfuß (mm)

    1.461 x 893 x 200

  • VESA

    400 x 200

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

