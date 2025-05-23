65" LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Display Typ
OLED TV
TECHNISCHE DISPLAYDATEN
-
Größe in Zoll
65
-
Displaytyp
OLED
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160 (Ultra HD Auflösung)
-
3D
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
CI+
Ja
-
Twin Tuner für SAT
Nein
-
Untertitel
Ja
-
Teletext (TOP)
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
BILD
-
Dimming
Pixel Dimming
-
Kontrast
Infinite Contrast
-
HDR
OLED HDR
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Nein
-
Ultra Luminance
Ja
-
Bildformatumschaltung
Ja (10)
SOUND
-
Lautsprecherleistung
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 System
-
Subwoofer
Ja
-
Surround System
OLED Surround
-
Sound Designed by Harman Kardon
Ja
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ja
-
Voreingestellte Klangprogramme
6 Einstellungen
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
HiFi Audio
Ja
-
Optical Sound Sync
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
-
Dolby Digital / DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
SMART TV
-
Smart TV Plattform
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
STB Control
Ja
-
LG Smart World
Ja
-
Webbrowser
Ja
FEATURES
-
Prozessor
Quad
-
Schnellstart
Ja
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Energy saving Mode
Ja
-
Digitales Handbuch
Ja
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
Sleep-Timer
Ja
-
Built in Game
Nein
-
Time Shift (via external HDD, USB)
Ja (DTV only)
-
DTV Recording (via external HDD, USB)
Ja
DESIGN
-
Design
Picture-on-Glass
-
Design Gehäusetiefe
Blade Slim
-
Design Standfuß
Soundbar Stand
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
WLAN
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Antenneneingang
2
-
Component In
1 (geteilt mit Audio/Video In)
-
DLNA
Ja
-
Scart
Nein
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
Miracast
Ja
-
HDMI
4 (HDMI 4K)
-
LAN
1
-
CI-Slot
1
-
USB
1 (USB 3.0: 1; USB 2.0: 2)
-
Kopfhörer Out / Line Out
Ja / Ja
ZUBEHÖR BEIGEPACKT
-
3D Brillen
2
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote Control
-
VESA Wall Mount Support
Ja
STROM/ÖKONOMIE
-
Stromnetz
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)
A (A++ bis E Skala)
-
Stromverbrauch in Betrieb (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)
145
-
Stromverbrauch im Stand-by Modus (W)
0,5
-
Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis (%)
65
-
Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (kWh)
212
GEWICHT
-
Ohne Standfuß (kg)
29,9
-
Inkl. Standfuß (kg)
31,9
ABMESSUNGEN B X H X T
-
Ohne Standfuß (mm)
1.461 x 893 x 56,7
-
Inkl. Standfuß (mm)
1.461 x 893 x 200
-
VESA
400 x 200
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
