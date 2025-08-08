Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024
43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

43 Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

43LR60006LA_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

43 Zoll LG HD LR60 Smart TV 2024

43LR60006LA
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG HD TVs, LR60 mit Text von LG SMART TV und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm mit 2-poligem Standfuß
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG HD TVs, LR60
Leicht geneigte, nach links gerichtete Seitenansicht des LG HD TVs, LR60
Seitenansicht des LG HD TVs, LR60
Vorderansicht des LG HD TVs, LR60
Nahaufnahme der oberen Kante des LG HD TVs LR60
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG HD TVs, LR60 mit Text von LG SMART TV und 2024 auf dem Bildschirm mit 2-poligem Standfuß
Ansicht der Vorderseite des LG HD TVs, LR60
Leicht geneigte, nach links gerichtete Seitenansicht des LG HD TVs, LR60
Seitenansicht des LG HD TVs, LR60
Vorderansicht des LG HD TVs, LR60
Nahaufnahme der oberen Kante des LG HD TVs LR60

Hauptmerkmale

  • Natürliche und lebendige Farben durch ein HD-Bildschirm
  • Satte, lebensechte Bilder mit dem Alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6
  • Fesselndes Kinoerlebnis zu Hause mit HDR10 Pro
  • Verbessertes Spielerlebnis mit Spiel-Dashboard und Optimierer
Mehr

Die in der folgenden Produktübersicht verwendeten Bilder dienen lediglich der Veranschaulichung. Eine genaue Darstellung findest du in der Bildergalerie oben auf der Seite.

Ein Kunstwerk aus orangefarbenen, gelben, rosa und blauen Kieselsteinen auf einem LG HD TV.

Ein Kunstwerk aus orangefarbenen, gelben, rosa und blauen Kieselsteinen auf einem LG HD TV.

Tauche ein in lebendige Farben und Klarheit

LG HD TVs verleihen all deinen Lieblingssendungen lebendige Klarheit und satte Farben.

*Bildschirmbild ist simuliert.

HDR10 Pro

Feine Details ins rechte Licht gerückt

Betrete eine Welt, in der jede Farbe hervorsticht und die Helligkeit optimal abgestimmt ist – alles dank dem brillanten HDR10 Pro.

Ein geteiltes Bild zeigt das Gesicht eines Mannes in einem violett gefärbten, schattigen Raum in Großaufnahme. Links steht „SDR“ und das Bild ist verschwommen. Rechts steht „HDR10 Pro“ und das Bild ist klar und scharf definiert.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6

Erlebe jeden Moment noch realistischer

Der alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6 von LG mit orangefarbenem Licht, das von der Unterseite ausgestrahlt wird, und bunten Leiterplattenleitungen, die vom KI-Prozessor abzweigen.

Der Alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6 verbessert Bild und Klang für ein noch intensiveres Erlebnis.

*Bildschirmbild ist simuliert.

Virtual 5.1

Tauche ein in eine dreidimensionale Symphonie

Spüre den fesselnden Nervenkitzel eines hinreißenden virtuellen 5.1-Surround-Soundsystems und höre jedes Echo in sattem Audio-Detail.

Ausgehend vom Bildschirm des LG TVs füllen Klangwellen und Blasen den Raum.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

**Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang unterscheidet sich je nach Umgebung. 

webOS 23

Fernsehen mit Ihnen in Einklang

Erlebe Fernsehen, das wie für dich gemacht ist, mit My Profile, Quick Card und AI Concierge. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Standort variieren und unterliegen Änderungen.

**Die Empfehlungen in Form von Schlagwörtern variieren je nach Anwendung und Tageszeit und werden nur in Ländern bereitgestellt, die NLP in einer bestimmten Sprache unterstützen. 

***Ausschließlich für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD/HD-Modelle ab dem Jahr 2023 und später.

****Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

*Es kann eine unbegrenzte Anzahl von Profilen erstellt werden, allerdings werden auf dem Startbildschirm nur bis zu 10 Profile angezeigt.

**Die oben genannten unterstützten Funktionen, Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Land und nach Veröffentlichung variieren. 

***Die Serviceverfügbarkeit kann je nach Region und Serie variieren.

****„Für dich“-Schlüsselwort in AI Concierge kann nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen. 

*****Empfohlene Schlüsselwörter variieren je nach Foreground-App und Zeit. 

******Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

Eine LG Magic Remote mit der mittleren kreisförmigen Taste, während um die Taste herum neonviolettes Licht ausstrahlt, um sie hervorzuheben. Ein sanftes violettes Leuchten umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

Eine LG Magic Remote mit der mittleren kreisförmigen Taste, während um die Taste herum neonviolettes Licht ausstrahlt, um sie hervorzuheben. Ein sanftes violettes Leuchten umgibt die Fernbedienung auf schwarzem Hintergrund.

Magic Remote

Die Magie liegt
in deinen Händen

Entledige dich der Zwänge der altmodischen Tasten. Mit der LG Magic Remote kannst du alle intelligenten Funktionen deines LG TVs mit einem Klick, einem Bildlauf oder deiner Stimme aktivieren.

*Die Funktionen und Merkmale der Magic Remote können je nach Region und Sprache variieren.

Ein reichhaltiges Angebot an Inhalten zum Ansehen

Es werden sechs Miniaturansichten von Filmen und Fernsehsendungen angezeigt und die Logos von LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+ werden darunter angezeigt.

Es werden sechs Miniaturansichten von Filmen und Fernsehsendungen angezeigt und die Logos von LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ und Apple TV+ werden darunter angezeigt.

OTT-Dienste

Entdecke ganz einfach deine bevorzugten Streaming-Dienste

Neue Serie entdecken, mit integriertem Schnellzugriff auf die Lieblings-Streaming-Services u. -Apps.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

**Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren.

***Für Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime und Apple TV+ ist ein separates Abonnement und die dazugehörigen Einheiten erforderlich.

****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*****Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Handelsmarken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen Tochterunternehmen.

Auf dem Bildschirm läuft ein gemütliches Konzert in einem Wohnzimmer. Das Menü vom WOW Interface erscheint als Überlagerung und der Benutzer navigiert zu den Soundbar-Einstellungen.

Seks miniaturebilleder af film og TV-shows vises sammen med logoer for LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ og Apple TV+ nedenunder.

WOW Interface

Einfachheit auf Knopfdruck

Steuere die Soundbar ganz einfach über das WOW Interface zu deinem LG TV und greife selbst während dem Fernsehen mühelos auf verschiedene Modi, Profile und praktische Funktionen zu.

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. Die Steuerung der Soundbar unterscheidet sich je nach Modell.

**Die kabellose Verbindung zu Ihrem LG TV ist auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Hinweis: Dieser Service steht zum Kaufzeitpunkt möglicherweise nicht zur Verfügung. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

****HD ist mit dem WOW Interface kompatibel.

Tauche ein in das ultimative Film- und Spielvergnügen

Heimkino-Erlebnis

Filmzauber in deinen eigenen vier Wänden

Hole dir die Kinoatmosphäre nach Hause. HDR10 Pro sorgt dafür, dass jeder Film in seiner ganzen Pracht dargestellt wird, mit außergewöhnlich präzisen Farben und Kontrasten für noch intensivere Kinoerlebnisse.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt zu einem LG TV an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

Kraftvolles Gameplay

Verbessere dein Spielerlebnis mit Funktionen der nächsten Stufe

Immersives HGiG sorgt dafür, dass jeder Spielmoment unglaublich aussieht, während eARC dafür sorgt, dass alles ausgezeichnet klingt.

Ein Autorennspiel auf der Ziellinie, mit der Aufschrift „GEWINNEN!“, während der Spieler den Controller umklammert. Das eARC- und das HGiG-Logo befinden sich in der unteren linken Ecke.

*HGiG ist eine freiwillige Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Gaming- und TV-Display-Branche, die sich trifft, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

**Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

Bequemer Zugriff auf Steuerelemente

Du musst dein Spiel nicht unterbrechen, um auf den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zuzugreifen.

Ein Spielausschnitt im FPS-Modus, in dem das Game Dashboard am oberen Bildschirmrand erscheint. Eine dunkle Winterlandschaft, über der das Game Optimizer-Menü erscheint.

Ein Spielausschnitt im FPS-Modus, in dem das Game Dashboard am oberen Bildschirmrand erscheint. Eine dunkle Winterlandschaft, über der das Game Optimizer-Menü erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiv, wenn gleichzeitig auch der Game Optimizer aktiviert wurde. 

**Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

Nachhaltigkeit

Entdecke die Vision von LG HD für die Zukunft

Wir legen Wert auf globale Nachhaltigkeitsstandards und verwenden leichte, biologisch abbaubare Verpackungen. Hilf uns, der Umwelt etwas Gutes zu tun.

Die Verpackung des LG HD vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit abgebildeten Bäumen.

*Unterstützte Partnerschaften können je nach Standort variieren.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

EAN CODE

  • EAN CODE

    8806096451663

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 