43" LG UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
SCREEN SIZE
-
Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll
108 cm/ 43 Zoll
DISPLAY
-
Display Device (OLED / LED)
LED
-
Auflösung
3840*2160
-
Displaybeleuchtung
Edge
-
3D
Nein
-
4K IPS
IPS 4K
VIDEO
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index)
1900
-
Color Representation
ColorPrime Pro
-
Dimming
Local Dimming
-
HDR
HDR Pro
-
ULTRA Luminance
Ja
-
Picture Engine
UHD Mastering Engine
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
HDR Effect
Ja
-
Bildmodus umschaltbar
10 Bildprogramme
AUDIO
-
Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)
20W / 2ch
-
Surround Mode
ULTRA Surround
-
Magic Sound Tuning
Ja
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
DTS Decoder
Ja (DTS-HD)
-
Hi-Fi Audio
Ja
-
Optical Sound Sync
Ja
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Ja
SMART TV
-
OS
webOS 3.0
-
Magic Zoom
Ja
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Ja
-
LG Smart World
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
WiDi
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
DLNA(Network File Broswer)
Ja
FEATURE
-
Processor
Quad
-
DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)
Ja (DVB)
-
Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)
Ja (DVB）
-
Schnellstart
Ja
-
Mobile App(LG TV Plus)
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+1.3
-
Teletext Speicher
2000 Seiten
-
Teletext
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
WLAN
802.11.ac
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
Antenneneingang
2x
-
Component In (Composite Share)
1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in
-
Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI 4K)
-
LAN
1
-
CI Slot
1
-
USB
2 (USB 2.0)
-
Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout
1/1(Anschluss umschaltbar)
DESIGN
-
Design Gehäusetiefe
ULTRA Slim
-
Design
CINEMA SCREEN
-
Stand type
Eiffel
ZUBEHÖR
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote Control
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)
100~240Volt 50/60Hz
-
Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)
A+ (A++ bis E Skala)
-
Stromverbrauch in Betrieb
51 Watt
-
Stromverbauch im Stand-by
0.3 Watt
-
Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis
65%
-
Jährlicher Energieverbrauch
74 Watt
DIMENSIONEN
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
11,7 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
12,1 kg
-
VESA
300 x 300
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
971 x 577 x 51
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
971 x 630 x 176
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Für dich ausgesucht
-
Produkt-
registrierung
Durch die Registrierung Ihres Produkts erhalten Sie schneller Support.
-
Produkt-
support
Finden Sie Handbücher, Fehlerbehebung und Garantie für Ihr LG-Produkt.
-
Bestell-
support
Verfolgen Sie Ihre Bestellung und lesen Sie die FAQs zur Bestellung.
-
Livechat
Chatten Sie mit einem LG-Produktexperten, um Hilfe beim Einkauf, Rabatte und Angebote in Echtzeit zu erhalten
-
Senden sie uns eine e-mail
Senden sie eine e-mail an LG Service-Support
-
Rufen sie uns an
Sprechen Sie direkt mit unseren Support-Mitarbeitern.