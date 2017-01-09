Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG ELECTRONICS ERHÄLT AUF DER CES 2017 „BEST OF THE BEST“ AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR DIE LG SIGNATURE W7 WALLPAPER TV SERIE

CORPORATE 01/09/2017
Print
Wien, 10. Jänner 2017 – LG Electronics (LG) gewann im Rahmen der diesjährigen CES in Las Vegas mehr als 90 Auszeichnungen. Angeführt wird die Liste vom begehrten Engadget CES Best of the Best Awards für den revolutionären LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K TV. Ergänzend dazu erzielte LG eine Reihe von Best of Show Nennungen für den W7 sowie den LG Smart InstaViewTM Kühlschrank. Neben Auszeichnungen bekannter Publikationen rund um den Globus erhielt LG insgesamt 21 CES Innovation Awards der Consumer Technology Association (CTATM) in den Kategorien Home Appliance, Home Entertainment und Mobile Communications.

LG präsentierte auf der CES brandneue LG SIGNATURE Produkte, darunter die LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W-Serie, die mit ihrem völlig neuen Picture-on-Wall Design und über 20 Auszeichnungen die Award-Liste anführt. Danach folgt der LG Smart InstaView Kühlschrank, der mit einem 29 Zoll LCD Touch-Display, Amazons Alexa Voice Service sowie einer Vielzahl WLAN-basierter Funktionen punktet.

Auflistung der LG CES Awards 2017:

LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED TV: Engadget Best of CES: Best of the Best, Engadget Best of CES: Best TV Product, Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best TV, Men’s Health Editors’ Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best in Show, The Verge: Best TV, Advertising Age Best of CES, BGR Best of CES, CNET Best of CES 2017: The Best Thing We Saw, Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES, CNN Money Coolest Tech Products at CES, Dealerscope Best of CES, FOX News 10 Best Gadgets at CES, PCMag Best of CES: Best Television, Popular Mechanics Best of/Editors’ Choice CES Awards, Reviewed.com CES Editor’s Choice Winners, SlashGear: Best of CES, Sound & Vision/What Hi-Fi Stars of CES, Stuff Magazine Best TVs of CES 2017, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best TV, AVS Forum Best New Products of CES 2017, Tom’s Guide Best of CES, Tweaktown Best of CES, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, T3 12 Best Gadgets We’ve Seen at CES, UberGizmo Best of CES, 9to5Toys Best of CES, EFTM Best of the Best

LG Smart InstaView Refrigerator: Expert Reviews CES Top Picks: Best Home Appliance, Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Techlicious CES Top Picks, TechnoBuffalo Reader’s Choice Awards, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards Best In-Home Gizmo, Tom’s Guide Best of CES

LG Hub Robot: SlashGear: Best of CES, WIRED Best of CES, The Verge: Best Robot,
The Telegraph Best Tech of the Week, Stuff Magazine 9 Best Gadgets with Amazon’s Voice Assistant, Chip Chick Best of CES

LG Gram 14: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals, Engadget: Best of CES: Best PC Finalist, MSPoweruser Best Windows Devices to Come Out of CES

LG Gram 15.6: Thorrot Best of CES

LG SJ9 Sound Bar: Pocket-Lint Best Headphones and Speakers at CES, TechRadar’s 2017 CES Awards: Best Audio Accessory

LG SJ7 Sound Bar: EFTM Best Home Entertainment

LG Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Portable Media Players and Accessories

LG ProBeam: The Verge: Best Projector, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Audio/Video Components and Accessories

LG SIGNATURE TWINWash Front-Load Washer and Dryer Pair: Better Homes and Gardens CES Editors’ Choice 2017 Innovation Awards, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Major Appliances

LG 4-Door Refrigerator Door-in-Door, Dual View Camera: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

LG HOM-BOT Network Water Mop: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Smart Home

LG CordZero Hanndstick Vacuum: Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Winners

LG PJ9: ZDNet: Best Smartphones, IoT Products at CES

LG Airport Guide Robot: Advertising Age Best of CES

LG Signature OLED 65 G6: Tech50+ Boomie Awards: Best Television of the Year

LG Air Purifier PuriCare 360: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances, TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices

LG Super UHD TVs: Pocket-Lint: Best TVs of CES

LG Display 55-inch Transparent TV: Mashable Best Tech of CES 2017, Chip Chick Best of CES

LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV: The Wall Street Journal Best of CES, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, Digital Entertainment Group Awards: Best 4K Ultra HD TV

LG Flat 65-inch Super UHD 4K TV - TWICE Picks Awards: Connected Home Devices, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliances

LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays

LG 65-inch E7 OLED 4K TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays

LG 65-inch 4K LED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays, TWICE Picks Awards: Video & TVs, Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays: Tech for a better world

LG 65-inch B7 4K OLED TV with Advanced Accessibility Technologies: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Tech for a better world

LG 75-inch 4K ULTRA HD LED TV: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Eco-Design and Sustainable Technologies

LG 31.5-inch 4-side Borderless UHD 4K HDR Monitor: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Computer Peripherals

LG K8™: TWICE Picks Awards: Smartphones & Tablets

LG V20™: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets

LG G5: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets

LG FORCE: TWICE Picks Awards: Accessories

LG TONE Active+™: Consumer Technology Association 2017 CES Innovation Awards: Headphones

LG ELECTRONICS: SMM Electronics Challenge Awards
