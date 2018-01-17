LG ELECTRONICS ERHÄLT AUF DER CES 2018 „BEST TV PRODUCT“-AUSZEICHNUNG FÜR LG AI OLED TV

Wien, 17. Jänner 2018 – LG Electronics (LG) gewann im Rahmen der diesjährigen CES® in Las Vegas mehr als 90 Auszeichnungen. Angeführt wird die Liste vom „Official CES Best TV Product Award“ für den neuen LG AI OLED TV (Modell C8), den LG bereits zum vierten Mal in Folge erhielt. Ergänzend dazu erzielte LG eine Reihe von „Best of Show“-Nennungen für den LG InstaView ThinQ™ Kühlschrank und den LG 4K UHD Projektor.



Neben Auszeichnungen bekannter Publikationen rund um den Globus, wie beispielsweise Engadget, The Verge, Digital Trends und Mashable, erhielt LG insgesamt 19 CES Innovation Awards der Consumer Technology Association in den Kategorien Home Appliance, Home Entertainment und Mobile Communications – einschließlich des Best of Innovation Awards für den LG 4K UHD Projektor.



LG präsentierte auf der CES 2018 Innovationen in den Bereichen Home Appliance und Home Entertainment, die allesamt mit LG ThinQ AI ausgestattet sind. So wurden auch die ersten TV-Geräte mit eingebautem Google Assistant vorgestellt, allen voran der LG SIGNATURE AI OLED TV W8 mit ThinQ, der auf der CES mehr als 10 Auszeichnungen erhielt. Auch der LG InstaView ThinQ Kühlschrank wurde mit einer Vielzahl an Awards ausgezeichnet. Er bietet ein smartes Food-Management-System über die webOS-Plattform von LG und Alexas Spracherkennungstechnologie, wodurch Dinge wie der Lebensmitteleinkauf um einiges erleichtert werden. Zusätzlich stellte LG zum ersten Mal seinen revolutionären α (Alpha) 9 Prozessor vor, der die Performance des LG AI OLED TV weiter verbessert. Auch beim LG V30 gab es eine Neuerung: Das Smartphone wurde in der neuen Farbe „Raspberry Rose“ vorgestellt.



Auflistung der Top LG CES Awards 2018:

LG AI OLED TV C8: Engadget: Best of CES – Best TV Product / Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Awards

LG SIGNATURE AI OLED TV W8 with ThinQ / α (Alpha) 9 Processor: Consumer Technology Association 2018 CES Innovation Awards: Video Displays / Pocket-lint: Best TVs of CES / Techlicious CES Top Picks / TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show / TWICE: Picks Awards

LG InstaView ThinQ Refrigerator: BGR: Best of CES / Consumer Technology Asso-ciation 2018 CES Innovation Awards: Home Appliance / Gadgetmatch: Best of CES / Gear Diary: Best of CES / Reviewed.com: CES Editors’ Choice Awards / TWICE: Picks Awards

LG 4K UHD Projector: 9 to 5 Toys: Best of CES / Consumer Technology Association: 2018 CES Innovation Awards – Best of Innovation / TWICE: Top Picks Awards

LG 34-inch 5K UltraWide Monitor: MacRumors: CES 2018 – Best of CES Unveiled / SlashGear: Best of CES / The Verge: Awards at CES

LG V30 Smartphone: Consumer Technology Association 2018 CES Innovation Awards: Wireless Handsets and Accessories / Videomaker: Best Smartphone of CES



Die vollständige Liste von LGs CES 2018 Awards und Auszeichnungen sowie weiterführende Informationen zu LG Produkten auf der CES finden Sie unter: www.LGnewsroom.com/ces2018.