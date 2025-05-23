Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Blu-ray-Player mit 1080p Upscaler, großer Formatvielfalt und Unterstützung externer Festplatten

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

BP120
Hauptmerkmale

  • 1080p Up-Scaling
  • Externe HDD-Wiedergabe
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkttyp

    Blu-ray-Player

  • Blu-ray Disc Playback

    Ja

  • Full HD Up-scaling

    Ja

  • Netzspannung

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch im Stand-by

    0,5 Watt

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    12 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T (mm)

    360 x 41 x 188

AV WIEDERGABEFORMATE

  • MKV

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Ja

  • Dolby True HD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS-HD MA

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • FLAC

    Ja

  • DivX HD

    Ja

  • MKV 3D

    Ja

ZUSÄTZLICHE FUNKTIONEN

  • DLNA/CIFS

    Nein/Nein

  • Wireless Lan

    Nein

  • BD live (BD profile 2.0)

    Profile 1.0

CONVENIENCE

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • USB

    Ja

  • HDMI 1.4 Ausgang

    Ja

  • Optischer/koaxialer Digitalausgang

    Nein/Ja

  • Audio Out Stereo

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

