Blu-ray-Player mit 1080p Upscaler, großer Formatvielfalt und Unterstützung externer Festplatten
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray-Player
-
Blu-ray Disc Playback
Ja
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Ja
-
Netzspannung
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch im Stand-by
0,5 Watt
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
12 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T (mm)
360 x 41 x 188
AV WIEDERGABEFORMATE
-
MKV
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Ja
-
Dolby True HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD MA
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV 3D
Ja
ZUSÄTZLICHE FUNKTIONEN
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nein/Nein
-
Wireless Lan
Nein
-
BD live (BD profile 2.0)
Profile 1.0
CONVENIENCE
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB
Ja
-
HDMI 1.4 Ausgang
Ja
-
Optischer/koaxialer Digitalausgang
Nein/Ja
-
Audio Out Stereo
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
