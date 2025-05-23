DVD-VHS-Recorderkombi

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkttyp
DVD-Recorder
-
DVD Recorder
Ja
-
VHS Support
Ja
-
Netzspannung
200-240V (+/- 10%)
-
Stromverbrauch im Stand-by
<1 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T (mm)
430 x 79 x 260
-
ohne Verpackung
4.3
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcasting System
PAL I,B/G,I/I, SECAM D/K, K1, SECAM L(Option)
-
Audio - Stereo
Ja
-
Audio - Mono
Ja
-
Audio - NICAM/2 Carrier
Ja
-
Analog Tuner Type - Channel Range VHF
E 02 ~ 12
-
Analog Tuner Type - UHF
E 21 ~ 69
-
Analog Tuner Type - CATV
S 01 ~ 20
-
Analog Tuner Type - Hyper Band
S 21 ~ 41
-
Video DAC
54MHz/10bit
-
Audio DAC
48KHz/16bit
-
Audio DRC On/Off
Ja
DISCFORMATE
-
DVD (PAL)
Ja
-
DVD (NoTSC)
Ja
-
AUDIO-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/-RW
Ja
-
DVD-R/-RW(Video Mode)
Ja
-
DVD+R/+RW
Ja
-
DVD-RAM
Nein
-
DVD-RW(VR Mode)
Ja
-
VCD/SVCD
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
Last Condition Memory
Ja
-
Progressive scan
Ja
-
Auto Dimmer
Ja
-
Parental Lock
Ja
-
Resume
Ja
-
x1.5 Audio/Video
DVD Playback
-
Scan(Fwd)
Ja
-
Scan(Rev)
Ja
-
Slow(Fwd)
Ja
-
Slow(Rev)
Ja
FRONT PANEL
-
Power On/Off
Ja
-
Open/Close
Ja
-
Play/Pause
Ja
-
Stop
Ja
-
REC
Ja
-
DV Terminal(Input, 1394)
Ja
REAR PANEL
-
Digital Audio Out - Optical
Jaes
-
Digital Audio Out - Coaxial
Ja
-
Video out - S-Video
Ja
-
Video out - Component RCA type(Y/Pb/Pr)
Ja
-
Analog Audio out(Component Pair) - L/R
Ja
-
Scart 1 (Composite only)
[Composite - RGB Switchable]
-
Scart 2 (RGB input/Composite input )
Y
-
Terrestrial RF In/Out
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
