DVD-Rekorder-VHS-Player mit DivX HD, USB Plus, Full HD und integriertem 1.080p Upscaler
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkttyp
DVD-Player
-
DVD Recorder
Ja
-
Full HD Up-scaling
Ja
-
VHS Support
Ja
TUNER SYSTEM
-
Broadcasting System
PAL I,B/G,I/I, SECAM D/K, K1 SECAM L(Option)
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
Analog Tuner
Ja
CONVENIENCE
-
USB Playback
Ja
-
Progressive scan
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Simplink
HDMI CEC
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB
Ja
-
Scart Ausgang (Video/RGB umschaltbar)
Ja
-
HDMI 1.4 Ausgang
Ja
-
Komponenten Ausgang
Ja
-
Optischer/koaxialer Digitalausgang
Ja/Ja
-
Terrestrischer Antennen Ein-/Ausgang
Ja/Ja
-
Audio Out Stereo
Ja
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
