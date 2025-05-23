Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
UHD BLU-RAY / BLU-RAY / DVD WIEDERGABE
-
UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
Audio CD/CD-R/CD-RW
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
BD ROM PROFIL
-
BD ROM Profil
6.0/5.0/2.0/1.1
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
1080p Upscaler
Ja
-
4K Upscaler
Ja
-
NTSC⇔PAL Konvertierung
Ja
-
Deep Colour
Ja
-
Farbraum BT.2020/BT.709
Ja
-
HDR
Ja
-
Rauschunterdrückung
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
Ja (Funktion wird per Softwareupdate nachgereicht)
MULTIMEDIAFUNKTIONEN
-
Simplink
Ja
-
Wiedergabe von externer Festplatte
Ja
-
Set Up Wizard
Ja
NETZWERKFUNKTIONEN
-
Wi-Fi eingebaut
Ja
-
Wi-Fi direkt
Ja
-
LAN Verbindung
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE VORNE
-
USB Anschluss
1
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio L/R
Nein
-
optischer Digitalausgang
1
-
LAN
1
-
Getrennte Ausgabe von Bild und Ton über zwei HDMI Ausgänge
Ja
-
HDMI 4K
1x
-
HDMI 2K
1x
STROM
-
Anschluss für
200-240V(±10%), 50/60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
17 Watt
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0,5 Watt
ZUBEHÖR
-
IR-Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Batterien
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN
-
L x H x B (mm)
430 x 45,5 x 205
COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
