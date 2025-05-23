Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG Streaming Week Highlights Was bedeutet webOS? Startbildschirm & Apps LG Channels Gaming & Lifestyle

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

Personalisieren Sie Ihr Fernseherlebnis

Sie wollen Personalisierung? Nutzen Sie My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI Magic Remote und Quick Card.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Standort variieren und unterliegen Änderungen.
**Schlüsselwort-Empfehlungen können je nach Anwendung und Tageszeit variieren.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot und AI Spracherkennung werden nur in Ländern bereitgestellt, die NLP in einer bestimmten Sprache unterstützen.
****Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.

Das webOS-Logo schwebt in der Mitte vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund und der Raum unterhalb ist mit den Farben des Logos rot, orange und gelb beleuchtet. Unterhalb des Logos steht der Schriftzug „webOS Re:New Program“.

webOS Re:New Program

Jedes Jahr ein neuer Fernseher – 5 Jahre lang

Ihr Fernseher bleibt immer topaktuell, auch wenn wir neue praktische Funktionen hinzufügen.

Fünf Rechtecke in unterschiedlichen Farben sind nach oben hin gestaffelt und jeweils mit einer Jahreszahl von „webOS 24“ bis „webOS 28“ beschriftet. Zwischen den Rechtecken befinden sich nach oben zeigende Pfeile mit der Bezeichnung „Upgrade 1“ bis „Upgrade 4“.

Mit dem webOS Re:New Program erhalten Kunden über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren vier Upgrades und sichern sich so fünf webOS-Versionen, einschließlich der zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs aktuellen Version.

*Das webOS Re:New Program unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades über einen Zeitraum von fünf Jahren. Der Schwellenwert ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS und der Upgrade-Zeitplan variiert von Monatsende bis Jahresanfang.
**Aktualisierungen und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Dienste können je nach Modell und Region unterschiedlich sein.
***Zu den für 2023 verfügbaren Upgrades gehören UHD-Modelle und höher.

Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG TV wird die Anzeige „My Profile“ angezeigt. Im oberen Drittel ein Banner für „Tangible Wonders“. Unterhalb des Banners werden die folgenden Tasten angezeigt: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Unterhalb der Tasten werden folgende Logos angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy. Unterhalb der Logos werden 5 Film-Miniaturansichten unter dem Text „Top-Auswahl für Sie“ angezeigt. Der Mauszeiger klickt auf den Anfangsbuchstaben „S“ in der oberen linken Ecke. Ein Dropdown-Menü „LG-Konto“ wird geöffnet und fünf Namen werden angezeigt. Der Mauszeiger klickt auf den zweiten Namen, während sich die Miniaturansichten und empfohlenen Inhalte auf dem Bildschirm ändern.

My Profile

Ihr ganz persönlicher Bereich

Mit „My Profile“ können Sie ganz einfach ein Profil für jedes Familienmitglied erstellen. Jeder erhält einen persönlichen Startbildschirm mit individuellen Inhaltsempfehlungen.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Je nach Region und Netzwerkverbindung werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.
***Auf dem Startbildschirm können bis zu 10 Profile erstellt und angezeigt werden.

Der Mauszeiger klickt auf „Sports“ und auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine Sport-Startseite mit den Texten „Registrieren Sie Ihre Lieblingsmannschaft/Ihren Lieblingsspieler, um weitere Informationen zum Ligastand, zu Spielplänen oder anderen Aktualisierungen zu erhalten“ und „Liste der beliebtesten Ligen“. Fünf Miniaturansichten sind mit den Bezeichnungen Fußball, Basketball, Baseball, Cricket und Eishockey gekennzeichnet. Der Bildschirm wird wieder ausgeblendet. Der Mauszeiger klickt auf „Game“ und der Bildschirm verwandelt sich in eine Spiele-Homepage mit dem Text „Tauchen Sie in ein Spiel auf dem großen Bildschirm ein. Sie können Spiele spielen und sich die neuesten Gameplay-Videos ansehen.“ Das Bild zeigt Tasten mit der Aufschrift Geforce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid und Zuletzt gespielt. Folgende Logos werden angezeigt: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube und Twitch.

Quick Card

Nehmen Sie eine Abkürzung zu Ihren Favoriten

Nur ein Klick. Mit der Quick Card gelangen Sie in Sekundenschnelle dorthin, wo Sie möchten, sei es Ihr Games-Hub, Ihre Lieblings-Playlists oder Ihr Home Office.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Die oben genannten unterstützten Funktionen, Menüs und Anwendungen können je nach Land und Veröffentlichung variieren.

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

Sports Portal

Sportfans fühlen sich hier besonders wohl

Tauchen Sie ein in die Action des Sportportals - der Heimat all Ihrer Lieblingssportarten mit Live-Spielen, Spiel-Highlights, Tabellen und mehr auf einem Bildschirm. 

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

Sports Alert

Lassen Sie sich keine Tore mehr entgehen

Nutzen Sie „Sports Alert“, um Benachrichtigungen zu bevorstehenden Spielen sowie aktuellen Toren und Endergebnissen Ihrer Lieblingsmannschaften zu erhalten.

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

Sports Mode

Alle Tore und Pässe gestochen scharf sehen

Wechseln Sie in den „Sports Mode“, um Helligkeit, Kontrast, Ton und Bild für schnelle Sportsequenzen zu optimieren.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Die verfügbaren Dienste und Ligen können je nach Region und Land variieren.
***Es wird eine Internetverbindung benötigt.
****Die Funktion „Sports Alert“ ist ausschließlich für Mannschaften und Spieler, die unter „Meine Mannschaft“ hinterlegt wurden, verfügbar.

alt="Ein LG TV zeigt einen Film, der Bildschirm ist aufgeteilt, sodass eine Hälfte den Film und die andere Hälfte Spotify anzeigt. Der Mauszeiger klickt auf eine Schaltfläche, um zu den Multi-View-Einstellungen zu gelangen und klickt dann auf Live TV, sodass sich das Spotify-Fenster in eine Ansicht mit Sportszene verwandelt. Ein drittes Fenster erscheint von unten und zeigt ein Yogavideo auf YouTube. Anschließend erscheint von unten ein viertes Fenster mit Spotify, sodass am Bildschirm in allen vier Vierteln unterschiedliche Inhalte zu sehen sind."

Multi View

Mehr Ansichten, mehr Spaß

Aus eins mach zwei, drei oder vier. Verwenden Sie Ihren TV als Doppelmonitor für Ihren PC oder fügen Sie weitere Ansichten hinzu, um gleichzeitig im Internet zu surfen und im BiB-Modus fernzusehen.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Bild- und Klangeinstellungen sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich.
***Support für Modus mit 2 bzw. 4 Bildschirmen variiert je nach Modell und Land. (3- und 4-Bildschirmmodus ist nur in der M4- und G4-Serie erhältlich.)

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

AI Picture Wizard

Schärfe, Kontrast und Farbgebung nach Ihrem Geschmack

Der AI Picture Wizard erstellt auf Basis Ihrer Lieblingsbilder aus 85 Millionen möglichen Kombinationen ein personalisiertes Bild, das in Ihrem Profil gespeichert wird.

*AI Picture Wizard ist für OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 und 86NANO80 erhältlich.

Eine Nahaufnahme des LG TV mit den Schaltflächen Home Office, Game und Musik über einem Banner für Masters of the Air. Beim Herauszoomen wird ein TV an einer Wohnzimmerwand erkennbar. Folgende Logos werden auf dem TV-Bildschirm angezeigt: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now und Udemy.

Always Ready

Ihr Assistent ist immer einsatzbereit

Egal, ob Ihr Fernseher gerade läuft, Sie können jederzeit nach der Uhrzeit, dem Wetter, Sports Alerts oder gar Ihrem Google Kalender fragen. Ihr Assistent ist immer für Sie da.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Die Funktion „Always Ready“ ist für LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, und 86NANO80 verfügbar.

Eine LG Magic Remote mit der mittleren kreisförmigen Taste, während um die Taste herum neon pinkes Licht ausstrahlt, um sie hervorzuheben. Aus der LG Magic Remote kommt ein pinkes Signal und darüber befindet sich eine pinke Sprechblase.

AI Magic Remote

Die Magie liegt in Ihren Händen

Entledigen Sie sich der Zwänge der altmodischen Tasten. Mit der LG Magic Remote wird Ihr LG TV zum Smart TV. Klicken, scrollen oder nutzen Sie AI Spracherkennung, um den Kanal zu wechseln.

*Der Support und die unterstützten Funktionen der Magic Remote können selbst für das selbe Modell je nach Region und unterstützter Sprache variieren.
**Es wird eine Internetverbindung benötigt.
***AI Spracherkennung wird nur in Ländern bereitgestellt, die NLP in einer bestimmten Sprache unterstützen.

Ein LG TV zeigt das Bild einer Frau und eines Hundes auf einem weiten Feld. Am unteren Bildschirmrand wird neben einer rosa-lila Kreisgrafik der Text „Neue Schlüsselwörter empfehlen, wenn die Mikrofontaste auf der Fernbedienung gedrückt wird“ angezeigt. Rosafarbene Balken zeigen die folgenden Schlüsselwörter: Filme mit Hunden, Hundeausstellung, Dokumentarfilm, Entspannung, Animationsfilme mit Tieren. Vor dem LG TV ist die LG Magic Remote mit neon violetten konzentrischen Kreisen um die Mikrofontaste auf den Fernseher ausgerichtet. Neben der Fernbedienung wird eine Grafik eines Fingers beim Drücken einer Taste und der Text „Kurz drücken“ angezeigt.

AI Concierge

Ihre Favoriten stets zur Stelle

AI Concierge lernt Sie anhand Ihres Suchverlaufs kennen und empfiehlt Inhalts- und Schlüsselwortvoreinstellungen, darunter „Für Sie“, „Empfohlen“, „Jetzt im Trend“ und „Tipps“.

*„Für Sie“-Schlüsselwort in AI Concierge kann nur in Ländern bereitgestellt werden, die NLP in einer bestimmten Sprache unterstützen.
**Schlüsselwort-Empfehlungen basieren auf Suchanfragen und können je nach App und Tageszeit variieren.

Vorher- und Nachher-Bilder eines LG TVs erscheinen nebeneinander. Das Vorher-Bild ist dunkel und zeigt ein Pop-up für den AI Help Desk. Der Nutzer schreibt folgende Worte in den Chat: „Der Bildschirm ist dunkel“. Die Antwort lautet: „Hallo, es scheint ein Problem mit Ihrem Bildschirm zu geben. Ich werde es sofort beheben. Optimieren Sie die Bildschirmeinstellungen, um ein helleres, klareres Bild zu erhalten.“ Der Nutzer klickt auf die Taste „Optimieren“. Das Nachher-Bild ist hell und klar. Es erscheint ein Pop-up des AI Help Desk Chats mit folgenden Worten: „Bildschirmeinstellungen werden optimiert. Bildmodus = Lebendig. Energieeinsparung = Max. Blaulichtfilter = Ein. Optimierung der Einstellungen abgeschlossen.“

Accessibility

AI Chatbot für mehr Barrierefreiheit

Die LG TVs sorgen mit ihrem integrierten AI Chatbot für ein inklusives Fernseherlebnis, das über die Accessibility-Einstellungen schnell und mühelos personalisierbar ist.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Der Dienst kann je nach Region und Land variieren.
***Es wird eine Internetverbindung benötigt.
****AI Chatbot wird nur in Ländern bereitgestellt, die NLP in einer bestimmten Sprache unterstützen.

Bilder vor und danach eines LG TV werden nebeneinander gezeigt. Der erste Bildschirm zeigt ein dunkles Bild mit einem Popup für das AI Help Desk. Der Benutzer schreibt in den Chat: «Bildschirm ist dunkel». Die Antwort lautet: «Hallo, es scheint ein Problem mit dem Bildschirm zu geben. Ich werde das schnell lösen. Indem Sie die Bildschirmeinstellungen optimieren, erhalten Sie ein helleres und schärferes Bild.» Der Benutzer klickt auf die Taste zum Optimieren. Der zweite Bildschirm hat ein helleres und schärferes Bild. Das Chat-Popup des AI Help Desk lautet: «Bildschirmeinstellungen werden optimiert. Bildmodus = Lebendig. Energieeinsparung = Max. Blaulicht reduzieren = Ein. Optimierung der Einstellungen abgeschlossen.»

Home Hub

Steuern Sie Ihre Smart-Home-Anwendungen von einem Ort aus

Steuern Sie mit Home Hub Ihre Mobilgeräte, Soundbars und IoT-Geräte (z. B. intelligente Beleuchtung, Heizung, Lüftung und Klimaanlage) direkt von Ihrem Fernseher aus.

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Funktionen können je nach angeschlossenen Geräten unterschiedlich sein. Die erste Verbindung für ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile ThinQ-App erfolgen.
**Die Nutzung der Freisprech-Sprachfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha 9 und alpha 11 KI-Prozessor möglich. Sie kann je nach Produkt und Region variieren.
***Der integrierte Chromecast-Dienst ist zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Ihres OLED CS4 möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar. Sie können den Dienst jedoch nach der Installation von webOS-Software-Updates nutzen.

Ein an einer Wohnzimmerwand montierter LG TV, auf dem ein Löwe und ein Löwenjunge zu sehen sind. Im Vordergrund sitzt ein Mann mit einem Smartphone in der Hand, auf dem das gleiche Bild von Löwen zu sehen ist. Direkt über dem Smartphone wird eine Grafik aus drei neon roten, gebogenen Balken angezeigt, die zum Fernseher zeigen.

Mobile Connectivity

Übertragen Sie Ihre Apps direkt auf Ihren TV

Dank Apple AirPlay und Chromecast können Sie Inhalte von Ihrem iPhone oder Android-Gerät mühelos auf Ihrem LG TV-Bildschirm anzeigen.

*Bildschirmbilder sind simuliert.
**Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind in den USA und anderen Ländern eingetragene Handelsmarken von Apple Inc.
***Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Chromecast Built-in kann je nach Region und Sprache variieren.
****LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Funktionen können je nach angeschlossenen Geräten unterschiedlich sein. Die erste Verbindung für ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile ThinQ-App erfolgen.
*****Der integrierte Chromecast-Dienst ist zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs Ihres OLED CS4 möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar. Sie können den Dienst jedoch nach der Installation von webOS-Software-Updates nutzen.

Die LG OLED evo TVs C4, G4 und B4 stehen in einer Reihe vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund mit dezenten Farbspiralen. Das „World’s No.1 OLED TV For 11 Years“ Gütesiegel ist auf dem Bild erkennbar. Im Haftungsausschluss heißt es wie folgt: „Quelle: Omdia. Verkaufte Geräte, 2013–2023. Diese Ergebnisse stellen keine Empfehlung für LG Electronics dar. Vertrauen in diese Ergebnisse erfolgt auf eigenes Risiko. Weitere Informationen auf https://www.omdia.com/.“

BRANDNEUER LG OLED

11 Jahre lang Marktführer

11 Jahre lang Marktführer
