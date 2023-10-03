About Cookies on This Site

LT560H Series

32LT570H9UA

LT560H Series

(2)
Front view with infill image

Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

The LT560H Series features reliable FHD resolution that creates crystal clear pictures. It has LG Pro:Centric technology, which offers easy tools for partners to create interactive applications with increased visual appeal. These features enable delivery of a wide range of unique experiences tailored to both hotel management and guests' needs.

Pro:Centric Hospitality TV with Integrated Pro:Idiom

*49 inch
*Actual product appearance may differ from the above simulated scene.

Dozens of Languages

This series supports 39 languages (including Hebrew, Arabic and Farsi) and language alignment, making guests from around the world feel more at home and comfortable.

Dozens of Languages

Customizable Template

Basic & Easy Templates

Pro:Centric Application (PCA) provides basic, easy-to-use templates that can be selected based on customer preference.

Customizable Template

Customizable Template & Page

Choose alternative looks for billboards based on your preferences, and edit multiple sections with up to 40 pages of billboards by yourself with this web-based tool.
Multi-Channel Spooling

Multi-Channel Spooling

Operation of up to eight hotel channels (22 sub-channels) offers programming flexibility, customized content and additional services.
Pro:Idiom

Pro:Idiom

DRM (Digital Right Management) technology unlocks access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of HDTV and other high value digital contents.
Commercial Swivel Stand

Commercial Swivel Stand

The LT570H commercial grade stand swivels to allow guests to view the TV from virtually any angle and can easily be fastened to a tabletop for security purposes.
Self Diagnostics via USB

Self Diagnostics via USB

Enables service engineers to recognize technical issues in a TV quickly and easily through a USB. The TV stores any technical issues encountered and can output them to a USB device. Service engineers use this information to analyze technical issues without the actual TV.
USB Data Cloning

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. No need to set up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB in one display, data will be distributed to other displays through a USB plug-in.
EzManger

EzManger

EzManager provides a convenient installation function to automatically set settings for the Pro:Centric TV without any extra configuration. Auto-installation requires 1~3 minutes, while manual installation requires 3~5 minutes.
Welcome Screen

Welcome Screen

Display a warm greeting message with your hotel name and logo on the TV when it is turned on. The welcome screen provides an inviting, personalized experience for your guests.
Multi IR

Multi IR

Multi-code IR function eliminates any remote control signal interference between TVs in rooms with multiple TVs installed.

*Only available for LG TV models

*Only available for LG TV models

External Speaker Out

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker (sold separately). Guests can listen to the TV audio from other rooms within their suite, not only the room where the TV is located.
All Spec

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric V

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.8M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

NTSC

Digital

ATSC / Clear QAM

MECHANICAL

Kensington Lock

YES

VESA Compatible

200 x 200mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

YES (Need Stand)

STANDARD

EMC

FCC

Safety

UL

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

240 nit

Resolution

HD (1,366 x 768)

Size (Inch)

32

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Typ)

36.5W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 120V, 50/60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Power Consumption(Max)

50.6W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

905 x 530 x 162mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 441 x 84mm

Weight in Shipping

7.35kg

Weight without Stand

4.85kg

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

739 x 495 x 241mm

Weight with Stand

6.05kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Diagnostics

YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

EzManager

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, MPI)

Multi IR Code

YES

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

USB Cloning

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

b-LAN

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Line Out)

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

CONNECTIVITIES

HDMI In

YES (3ea)

LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

YES

MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

YES

RF In

YES (1ea)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 ( RJP Interface, Pro:Centric)

USB (Ver.)

YES (1ea / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

YES

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

DESIGN

Front Color

Ceramic Black

Stand Type

1 Pole (Swivel)

Tool Name

LJ61

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

webOS version

NO (Non-Smart)

AUDIO (SOUND)

Speaker (Audio Output)

10W

