LG CareQ™ Concierge Program


Extended service coverage to protect your investment in commercial displays used in hospitality,

healthcare, and digital signage

Maximize your investment through the LG CareQ™ Concierge Program

Introducing the LG CareQ™ Concierge Program, setting a new benchmark for commercial display service. This program covers commercial-grade displays and TVs, ensuring optimal performance and longevity. LG is committed to offering innovative, comprehensive service solutions tailored to the specific needs of your business. This program provides extended repair services and upgrade options, ensuring that your LG commercial products continue to perform at their best.

Download PDF

Advantages of LG CareQ™ Concierge Program

Protection for Peace of Mind

Complete peace of mind with total product protection

Affordable Protection, Maximum Value

Get extended coverage at competitive prices tailored to your needs

Extra Protection

Up to 3 years of extended parts and labor protection

Certified Technicians

Authorized service technicians for professional support

Easy Warranty Service

Hassle free repairs and swaps for all units which meet the in- warranty criteria

Seamless Shipping & Handling

Hassle-free shipping and handling services

White-Glove Removal & Installation

White-glove service, including removal of the defective unit and re-installation of a functional display

Flexible Onsite Swap Options

24hr/48hr/Custom* Onsite swap options to minimize downtime

Custom Options

Customized options are available to suit your specific needs*

Value-Add LG CareQ Concierge
Plan OptionsCommercial TVDigital Signage &
Video Wall		Hospitality TV
& HealthCare
TV		Desktop
Monitor		Medical
Monitor		Laptop
Extended Service Term4yr/5yr Total Coverage4yr/5yr Total Coverage4yr/5yr Total Coverage4yr/5yr Total Coverage4yr/5yr Total Coverage4yr/5yr Total Coverage
Advance ExchangeStandard 3YRNAStandard 3YRNAStandard 3YRNA
White Glove Swap24hr/48hr/Custom24hr/48hr/Custom24hr/48hr/CustomComing SoonNAComing Soon



*For custom options, please contact your Key Account Manager.

Click here to view the full Terms & Conditions.

Need to Contact Us?

Need to Contact Us?

For all LG Support enquiries, issues or questions, please call our LG Representatives at 1-855-286-2456.