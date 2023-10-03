LG participates in provincial recycling programs across Canada. The goal of these programs is to keep end of life products out of landfills.
The EHFs, which vary by product and province, help cover the cost of these programs. EHFs are not taxes. For more information on the programs specific to each province, please see the links below.
Alberta
For electronics: Please visit Alberta Recycling Management Authority
British columbia
For large appliances: Please visit MARR BC
For small appliances: Please visit ElectroRecycle
For electronics: Please visit EPRA BC
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle BC
Manitoba
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Manitoba
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Manitoba
New brunswick
For electronics: Please visit EPRA New Brunswick
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle New Brunswick
Newfoundland
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Newfoundland
Northwest territories
For electronics: Please see the Northwest Territories Electronics Recycling Program
Nova scotia
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Nova Scotia
Nunavut
At this time, there are no end-of-life product recycling programs in nunavut.
Ontario
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Ontario
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Ontario
Prince edward island
For electronics: Please visit EPRA PEI
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle PEI
Quebec
For certain household appliance and air conditioning products, the government of quebec requires that the EHF is included in the price of the subject products. For more information on this program, please vist Go Recycle.
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Quebec
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recycle Quebec
Saskatchewan
For electronics: Please visit EPRA Saskatchewan
For batteries: Please visit Call2Recyle Saskatchewan
Yukon yerritory
For electronics: Please visit Recycle Yukon Electronics