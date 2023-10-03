Styler can care for a wide range of items, both clothing and non-clothing items! You can care for your bedding, your children's toys, and of course, your favourite clothing pieces. Styler is also suitable for use on many different types of fabrics including silk, leather, cashmere, and wool. This means that you can toss a silk shirt in the same machine as a pair of yoga pants and get the same refreshed results. We don’t recommend putting shoes in the Styler, and always encourage you to check the clothing label and wash guide of items before putting them in the Styler. Check out our feature video for some more examples of the different types of fabric items the LG Styler can care for.