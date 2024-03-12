About Cookies on This Site

 5.8 cu.ft All-in-One WashComboTM with Heat Pump

 5.8 cu.ft All-in-One WashCombo<sup>TM</sup> with Heat Pump

WM6998HBA

WASH & DRY IN 2 HOURS IN THIS LG WASHCOMBO™ ALL-IN-ONE

Get it Done in One! 

One appliance that does it all—  wash & dry in under 2 hours* without having to transfer laundry between two machines. With a convenient ventless design and fitted with a standard 120V plug, the WashComboTM  can be installed virtually anywhere, and you'll use up to 60% less energy** with every load. 

*Based on independent testing in Wash+Dry cycle with Dryer on Energy Saver mode, 10 lb. load (October 2023)

** Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG electric dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on http://EnergyStar.gov (November 2023). 

Greatest Energy Savings

Greatest Energy Savings

When it comes to powerful, reliable and efficient performance, there’s just no comparison. With LG’s Inverter HeatPump™ technology, you’ll enjoy quiet operation and the greatest energy efficiency of any washer/dryer combo available—using up to 60% less energy with every load.*

 

Go Big To Save Time And Get More Done

5.8 cu. ft. Capacity - GO BIG TO SAVE TIME AND GET MORE DONE 

Say never again to never-ending piles of laundry—this mega capacity 5.8 cu. ft washer/dryer combo is the largest front load all-in-one unit in its class* to fit more clothes in every load and help you power through laundry day in less time. How big is 5.8 cu. ft.? Big enough to fit a king-size comforter and more in a single load, for big time savings every week.

*Based on manufacturers' published specs of front load washer/dryer combos with a width of 27 inches or less (September 2023) 

Go-Anywhere Sleek Ventless Design

Go-Anywhere Sleek Ventless Design

Space-saving 2-in-1 configuration, ventless design and standard 120v plug means it can be installed virtually anywhere. No detail was overlooked in this all-in-one’s sleek, modern style. Unlike the big and boxy look of other washer/dryer combo models, the LG WashCombo™ All-in-One flat front design, black steel finish and tinted, tempered glass door brings a premium point of view to your laundry space.

 

*Up to 60% less energy compared to similarly-sized vented LG dryers. The industry's most energy efficient combo based on EnergyStar.gov (November 2023). 

CLEAN UP TO 31 LOADS WITH 1 EASY FILL

CLEAN UP TO 31 LOADS WITH 1 EASY FILL

With ezDispense® Automatic Dispenser, just fill the reservoirs once and you’re set for up to 18 to 31 wash cycles* with versatility of using detergent and softener or detergent only. Not only is it quick and easy, but it helps make laundry foolproof, adding just the right amount for each load size—at just the right time. You can even get an alert on your smartphone when it’s time to refill, so you never miss a beat!*

 

*Based on internal testing of a comparable model, 9-13 lb. loads in normal mode, up to 18 loads when using detergent and softener; up to 31 loads when using both compartments to dispense detergent only (May 2020). Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer. Use the ezDispense® Nozzle Clean function to periodically clean the reservoirs or before changing the softener reservoir to a detergent reservoir and vice versa.

**Appliance must be set to remote enable. Wi-fi and app required. Features subject to change. See lg.com for additional details and privacy information.

Easy Lint Removal

Easy Lint Removal

Conveniently located right on top of the WashCombo™ All-in-One, the ezLintFilter design allows you to easily remove lint after every load without having to use your hands. Simply push out the filter from its compartment and the lint can automatically be disposed into a wastebasket without manual removal.

