 5.8 cu.ft All-in-One WashComboTM with Heat Pump

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Get it Done in One!
One appliance that does it all— wash & dry in under 2 hours* without having to transfer laundry between two machines. With a convenient ventless design and fitted with a standard 120V plug, the WashComboTM can be installed virtually anywhere, and you'll use up to 60% less energy** with every load.