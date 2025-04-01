Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
12 year of OLED Brilliance

 

 

 

 

Celebrate with up to $1,200 in a VISA prepaid card

06/20/2025 - 07/03/2025

Promotion Details
Terms & Conditions

How to Receive Your
VISA Prepaid Card

This offer is hassle-free. LG will handle the process after your purchase.

1. Buy your OLED G5 or C5 TV

Purchase any eligible model from the list below.

2. No forms. No claims.

LG will automatically validate your purchase after the return period.

3. Check your email

You will receive your digital VISA prepaid card with activation instructions.

4. Activate your card and start shopping

Enjoy your reward for online purchases at applicable restailers.

ModelGift Value
OLED97G5WUA.ACCReceive a $1200 VISA prepaid card
OLED83G5WUA.ACCReceive a $1200 VISA prepaid card
OLED77G5WUA.ACCReceive a $800 VISA prepaid card
OLED65G5WUA.ACCReceive a $600 VISA prepaid card
OLED55G5WUA.ACCReceive a $500 VISA prepaid card
OLED65G5SUB.ACCReceive a $600 VISA prepaid card
OLED55G5SUB.ACCReceive a $500 VISA prepaid card
OLED83C5PUA.ACCReceive a $1000 VISA prepaid card
OLED77C5PUA.ACCReceive a $800 VISA prepaid card
OLED65C5PUA.ACCReceive a $600 VISA prepaid card
OLED55C5PUA.ACCReceive a $500 VISA prepaid card
OLED48C5PUA.ACCReceive a $400 VISA prepaid card
OLED42C5PUA.ACCReceive a $300 VISA prepaid card
OLED77C5YUA.ACCReceive a $800 VISA prepaid card
OLED65C5YUA.ACCReceive a $600 VISA prepaid card

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support