Explore LG TV lineup

How to choose the TV that fits your needs?

Compare and choose the perfect TV for your lifestyle. Easily see the strengths of OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD—then find the one that fits you best.

ALL TVsSummary

A transparent LG TV displays vivid fireworks in a high-rise luxury living room at night, with the city skyline visible in the background.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
LG’s flagship brand, embodying superior design, advanced technology, and intuitive features.
# World's First Transparent OLED TV # TrueWireless
A wall-mounted OLED evo TV displays a vivid sunset through a red rock arch in a modern living room.
LG OLED evo AI
LG’s high-premium OLED TV brand, featuring perfect picture quality based on the brightest and most advanced LG OLED TV technology.
# LG’s Brightest OLED # Perfect Black & Perfect Colour
A wide view of a premium living room in muted earth tones. On the wall is an LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV displaying an artwork on its screen, with an LG Soundbar mounted underneath.
LG OLED AI
LG’s premium OLED TV brand, featuring perfect black and perfect colour in any light or darkness through individually controlled self-lit pixels.
# Perfect Black & Perfect Colour
A large LG QNED TV in a cozy living room displays a vivid sunset over a coastal lighthouse.
LG QNED evo AI
LG’s high-premium MiniLED TV brand with a wide colour gamut, delivering life-like colours and enhanced contrast.
# Dynamic QNED Colour Pro # Mini LED
A wall-mounted LG TV displays a colourful abstract image, paired with a soundbar and subwoofer in a modern living room setting.
LG QNED AI
LG’s premium LCD TV brand with a wide colour gamut, producing vivid colours through Dynamic QNED Colour technology.
# Dynamic QNED Colour
NanoCell TV mounted on the wall displays a bright scenic view of a lake with mountains and a red boat.
LG NanoCell AI
LG’s LCD TV brand with advanced colour refining technology, delivering richer colours than conventional LCD TVs.
# Pure Colour
LG TV with an impressively large screen is mounted on a wall above an LG Soundbar in a modern-style living room.
LG UHD AI
LG’s 4K LCD TV brand with ultra-high resolution, recreating more defined and detailed pictures.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, a vertical smart display, stands next to a leather sofa in a modern living room, showing app icons and widgets on the screen.
Lifestyle Screens
Amplify your home entertainment with Lifestyle Products that blend with the style and energy of your space.
# Movable Screen
※ This lineup is provided as a reference to the key features across the series. Actual specifications and options may vary by model.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Wireless technology with 4K 144Hz video and audio transfer, delivering visually lossless 4K clarity between the TV screen and the Zero Connect Box. A power cord is required for each screen and the Zero Connect Box.

True Wireless

*Applied : OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*Applied : QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AI Processor

The brain of TVs that handles data processing, including image enhancement, smart TV functions, app performance, and response to user input. The powerful processor leads to smoother performance, faster app loading, better picture quality with increased detail, and a more responsive user experience.

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α11 AI Processor 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2*QNED9M : α9 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen4

α7 AI Processor 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision is a visual technology designed to elevate the viewing experience and empower visual creatives to infuse their work with depth and vibrancy.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Specifications may vary by model

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Channel / Sound Out
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Far Field Voice Recognition

Just say “Hi LG” to start interacting with your TV. Your TV’s AI is always ready for your requests. Without even pressing a button, simply say “Hi LG”, it prompts the AI to start listening for your requests.

Far Field Voice Recognition
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync ensures smoother gameplay by syncing your TV’s refresh rate with your GPU to prevent screen tearing and stuttering.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium delivers tear-free visuals and low latency by dynamically adapting your TV’s refresh rate to your game’s frame rate.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Connect external devices such as game consoles, soundbars, or Blu-ray players using HDMI ports. Supports high-quality video and audio through a single cable.

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea

HDMI 2.1 - 4ea*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI 2.0 - 3ea

HDMI - 1ea

HDMI - 1ea

Wi-Fi

Enjoy seamless content streaming and smart features with built-in Wi-Fi. Connect your TV to your home network without cables for convenient and fast access.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Display Type

OLED – OLED TVs feature self-lighting pixels that turn on and off individually, delivering true blacks, “infinite contrast,” vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles, especially in dark scenes.
LCD – LCD TVs use a backlight to shine through liquid crystals, offering improved contrast and power efficiency with LEDs of varying sizes and dimming technologies.

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Size(inch)

TV size is measured diagonally from the top-left to the bottom-right corner of the screen, expressed in inches. One inch equals 2.54 cm. While size reflects the diagonal, it affects screen area, price, and optimal viewing distance.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Resolution

The total number of pixels that make up an image on the screen. A higher resolution means more pixels are packed into the display, resulting in a sharper, more detailed, and clearer image because there are more tiny points of colour forming the picture.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Refresh Rate

The frequency, measured in Hertz (Hz), at which a display updates its image to show a new frame per second. A higher refresh rate (e.g., 144 Hz) results in smoother motion and less blur than a lower rate.

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

120Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

60Hz Native

Picture Quailty

Colour

Colour reproduction is the process of replicating an original image’s colours. The best colour is perfect colour, which represents wide colour gamuts with perfect accuracy. A wide colour gamut delivers advanced colour reproduction with more colours than conventional displays.

Perfect Black & Colour

Perfect Black & ColourOur best picture quality

Perfect Black & Colour

Perfect Black & ColourOur best picture quality

Premium Wide Colour Gamut

Premium Wide Colour Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide Colour Gamut

Premium Wide Colour Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Colour Gamut

Wide Colour Gamut- NanoCell Colour Technology

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

LG’s powerful processor boosts the resolution to the original quality. Enjoy 4K Super Upscaling with enhanced resolution, brightness, and clarity.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping is a real-time, scene-by-scene process that adjusts the brightness and contrast of High Dynamic Range (HDR) content to optimise it for a specific display. OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping represents the highest level of LG’s dynamic tone mapping technology. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro is the advanced version.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

HDR (High Dynamic Range) is a technology and signal standard that expands the range of brightness, contrast, and colour in images, video, or audio beyond what standard dynamic range (SDR) can display.

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Sound Quality

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Prowith virtual 11.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Prowith virtual 9.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Prowith virtual 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Prowith virtual 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Prowith virtual 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Prowith virtual 9.1.2ch

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is an immersive, object-based surround sound technology that elevates the audio experience beyond traditional surround sound by adding height channels, creating a three-dimensional soundscape.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

WebOS

Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software. A CES Innovation Awardee for the cybersecurity category, feel safe knowing webOS keeps your privacy and data secure.

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

5 years OS upgrade

*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
Smart AI

AI seamlessly adapts your TV experience. It recognises your voice (AI Voice ID), searches by voice command (AI Search), recommends personalised content (AI Concierge), optimises the picture (AI Picture Wizard), and adjusts the sound (AI Sound Wizard) — all in real time.

Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

VRR syncs your game’s frame rate with your TV’s refresh rate to prevent tearing or stuttering. G-Sync and FreeSync are common VRR formats that deliver smoother gameplay.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Specifications are based on the representative model of each lineup.
  • *All specifications listed in the series comparison table, excluding size, are based on the 65-inch model (NanoCell 55-inch).
  • *Features may vary by model. Please see each product page for detailed specifications.
  • *Specifications may vary by model or screen size.
  • *Support for some features may vary by region and country.
  • *All images above are simulated.
LG TV feature cards showing images symbolising AI processor, picture quality, brightness, and colour performance.

How can TV features and terms
let you quickly know what they mean?

How can TV features and terms<br class="pc_only"> let you quickly know what they mean? Learn More
A mountain range with the frame of a TV around it creatively highlights a large screen size, labelled 100 inches.
What's the right TV size for your space?
A living room with a wall-mounted TV displaying a high-quality image of a whale leaping out of the water.
What is good TV Picture quality?
A person sits on the couch holding a remote control. An LG AI TV is mounted on the wall, displaying the LG webOS interface.
How do Al TVs enhance Smart TVs?
A classy living room in a penthouse apartment. The cityscape glows outside the window as a man sits on the couch watching content on the wall-mounted TV.
What's the best lifestyle TV for you?
