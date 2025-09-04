Disclaimer:

Available from April 30 to May 20, 2026 (11:59 p.m. ET), with select products, on the LG.ca, while supplies last. Back massage pad may ship separately (allow 2-3 weeks) and it must be included with returns to receive a full refund. One product per person, per household based on shipping address. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer (except the LG Welcome Coupon of $50). Due to increased demand and global supply delays, it is difficult to guarantee delivery dates. Commercial sales are excluded. Other conditions apply.