LG Soundbars are perfectly compatible with LG TVs -- once connected, they offer a synchronized surround sound experience through LG's unique "WOW Synergy" features:

1) WOW Orchestra*: utilizes both LG's TV speakers and LG soundbar to create a perfectly harmonized & synchronized audio output. This allows for an immersive sound experience with a richer, fuller sound and clearer dialogue.

2) WOWCAST Built-In: lets you wirelessly connect your soundbar to your LG TV without loss in audio quality, supporting up to 12 audio channels of wireless and lossless Dolby Atmos and wireless DTS: X.

3) WOW Interface**: allows you to check whether your LG soundbar, rear speakers and subwoofers are properly connected and control them directly from your LG TV screen and remote.

LG's Triple Sound Technology*** immerses you in a cinematic experience with triple up-firing speakers, including a center up-firing speaker that delivers clear dialogue as if it’s coming directly from the screen, while creating a dome of audio that adapts to your space and content for perfect multi-channel output:

- LG Soundbars' triple center up-firing speakers deliver dialogues clearly while simulating close-to-real life audio experience by positioning the sound to the screen.

- LG's Triple level spatial sound adds a virtual layer, creating a dome of audio that makes your cinema experience more immersive.

- LG's soundbars optimizes the sound to fit the content you're watching & the space you are in. They also provides perfect multi-channel output no matter what content is played.

*WOW Orchestra applies to the following models: S95AR, S95TR, S90TY, S90TR, SG10TY, S80TR, S70TR, S70TY, SC9S, S77S

**WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

***The availability of Triple Sound Technology may vary by model.