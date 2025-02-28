We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Soundbars
Discover LG Soundbars, the perfect match for your LG TV, with Dolby Atmos and seamless connectivity for the ultimate home audio soundsystem.
FAQ
What is a soundbar, and how is it different to TV built-in speakers?
A soundbar is a slim and compact speaker system designed to enhance audio quality and volume when connected to a TV. Compared to built-in TV speakers, soundbars deliver richer sound and clearer dialogue, offering a multi-channel surround experience. Soundbars work by receiving audio signals from the TV and outputting them through internal speakers, creating a more immersive soundstage.
If you are looking to elevate your TV sound quality, consider purchasing a TV & Soundbar bundle.
Why should I buy an LG Soundbar?
LG Soundbars are perfectly compatible with LG TVs -- once connected, they offer a synchronized surround sound experience through LG's unique "WOW Synergy" features:
1) WOW Orchestra*: utilizes both LG's TV speakers and LG soundbar to create a perfectly harmonized & synchronized audio output. This allows for an immersive sound experience with a richer, fuller sound and clearer dialogue.
2) WOWCAST Built-In: lets you wirelessly connect your soundbar to your LG TV without loss in audio quality, supporting up to 12 audio channels of wireless and lossless Dolby Atmos and wireless DTS: X.
3) WOW Interface**: allows you to check whether your LG soundbar, rear speakers and subwoofers are properly connected and control them directly from your LG TV screen and remote.
LG's Triple Sound Technology*** immerses you in a cinematic experience with triple up-firing speakers, including a center up-firing speaker that delivers clear dialogue as if it’s coming directly from the screen, while creating a dome of audio that adapts to your space and content for perfect multi-channel output:
- LG Soundbars' triple center up-firing speakers deliver dialogues clearly while simulating close-to-real life audio experience by positioning the sound to the screen.
- LG's Triple level spatial sound adds a virtual layer, creating a dome of audio that makes your cinema experience more immersive.
- LG's soundbars optimizes the sound to fit the content you're watching & the space you are in. They also provides perfect multi-channel output no matter what content is played.
*WOW Orchestra applies to the following models: S95AR, S95TR, S90TY, S90TR, SG10TY, S80TR, S70TR, S70TY, SC9S, S77S
**WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
***The availability of Triple Sound Technology may vary by model.
Which LG Soundbar is Best for Home Theater?
If you enjoy watching high quality contents and are looking for premium, high-quality sound with immersive surround effects, the LG S95AR is an excellent choice. It features a 9.1.5 channel setup with rear speakers and Dolby Atmos, providing deep, cinematic sound that brings your home theater to life. Its five up-firing speakers ensure clear vocals and next level surround sound, while the subwoofer delivers powerful, distortion-free bass, creating a more immersive audio experience. Also with AI Calibration Pro, the soundbar automatically adjusts the audio based on your room's acoustics, boosting your listening experience.
LG S90TR and S80TR are also good choices for those who are looking for the perfect compatibility with their LG TVs. These soundbars offer seamless integration with your LG TVs, with perfectly matching designs.
Which LG Soundbar model should I choose to pair with my LG TV?
Choosing the right LG Soundbar depends on your TV type and viewing style. Here's a quick guide based on your preferences:
For Entertainment Buffs (Tech-savvy, gamer, movie lover):
The S95AR or S90TR is ideal if you enjoy intense gaming and immersive movie nights. These models offer top-tier surround sound with a wireless subwoofer and rear speakers, bringing dynamic, cinematic audio that pairs perfectly with LG OLED and QNED TVs.
For Interior Enthusiasts (Loves a clean, stylish living space):
Go for SG10TY, SC9S, or S70TY. These soundbars are designed to match the aesthetic of LG OLED and QNED TVs, offering premium sound in a compact and visually integrated form—perfect for minimalist or wall-mounted layouts.
For Ultra Big TV Lovers (Owns a 75"+ TV, seeks immersive viewing):
The S95AR or S90TR delivers powerful, room-filling sound. With a wireless subwoofer and multi-channel speakers, these models create a truly cinematic atmosphere that complements your expansive TV display.
*Availability of rear speakers, subwoofers and WOW Bracket may vary by model.
How do I connect a soundbar to my LG TV?
You can connect your LG soundbar to your LG TV by one of the three ways:
1. Connect via HDMI (Best Audio Quality)
2. Connect via WOWCAST (Clean connection without lines)
3. Connect via Bluetooth (Wireless)
For more info, please check How to Connect a Soundbar.
What is the AI Sound Pro feature in LG Soundbars?
AI Sound Pro is a smart audio feature included in all LG Soundbars. It automatically analyzes what you're watching or listening to—whether it’s news, movies, music, sports, or games—and optimizes the sound in real time.
Higher-end models like the LG S95AR and S90TR feature an upgraded 4-genre audio analyzer that classifies content into Voice, Cinema, Beat & Bass, and Balance modes. This system builds on the previous classification of Voice, Cinema, and Music by further distinguishing sound characteristics: Voice for dialogue, Cinema for impactful sound effects, Beat & Bass for strong rhythms, and Balance for melodies or ambient sounds. This intelligent categorization allows LG Soundbars to automatically fine-tune audio for a more personalized and immersive listening experience.
What are the meaning of channels in Soundbars?
Soundbar channels indicate the number of speaker outputs - both internally and externally. Channels are an important indicator of a soundbar's audio capabilities.
The first number indicates number of speakers a soundbar has.
The second number indicates the number of subwoofers, and the third signifies whether a soundbar has up-firing channels.
-
