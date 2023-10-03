About Cookies on This Site

A image of LG SoundBar with OLED C Series

LG Soundbar SC9S

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series

Experience more immersive sound with a seamless design

The perfect pair for LG OLED C series

A image of game playing.

VRR/ALLM game play

The best gaming experience with VRR/ALLM

A image of TV playing with LG Soundbar showing the HD Music Streaming

HD music streaming

Compatible with spotify and tidal connect

A image of LG Soundbsar showing the conectivity

Connect to the platform

Wider compatibility to work with Google

LG XBOOM 360

Woman is relaxing in sofa with enjoying music with XO3

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Dive intoa 360° sound experience

Experience audio at another level with 360° sound

Dive intoa 360° sound experience
A image of XO3 to show 360° sound

Authentic 360° sound

What is LG's patented 360° sound?

A woman wathing XO3 that is lighted up

Emotive 360° lighting

Light up your vibes tidal connect

Image of XO3 to show IP54

Water&Dust resistant (IP54)

Anywhere, anytime

LG XBOOM

Image of XL7S in the mood of party

LG XBOOM XO7S

Sounds bold play out loud

Kick the party up a notch with LG XBOOM XL7S.

It sounds extra large and also has various entertainment.

Sounds bold play out loud
Image of XBOOM to show the Bass

Powerful sound

Powerful enough to amplify your party

Image of XBOOM to show the Karaoke Mode

Multi color ring lighting

Be more festive with ring lighting

Image of XBOOM with Smartphone to show the connectivity

Dynamic pixel lighting

Pixel art brings waves of fun

LG XBOOM Go

Image of XG7Q lighted up

LG XBOOM GO XG7Q

Play, light and boost

Play the music, light up the mood and feel powerful sound with LG XBOOM Go

Play, light and boost
A image of XO3 to show 360° sound

Stage lighting 

Spotlight on the mood with stage lighting

A woman wathing XO3 that is lighted up

Multi color lighting

Give color to every music

Image of XO3 to show IP54

IP67

Loves outdoor adventures

Learn more about LG speakers & sound systems

Hear your music collection as it was meant to be heard with an LG sound system. Whether you like your speakers small and discrete, or design classics that look great in your home, you’ll find the perfect sound system here.

Browse LG’s range of speaker & sound systems now

Sign in Join us
