Premium Delivery

Live in the GTA? Spend over $2000
& enjoy free Premium Delivery

Fast shipping, stress-free installation & haul away, all in one!
We are expanding to more cities—stay tuned for updates. 

LG delivers Life's Good moments with hassle-free installation1 and free delivery at your fingertips in the GTA

 

With Premium Delivery You Get:

 

1 – 2 Day Delivery2
Get your order fast, without the wait.

 

No heavy lifting
We deliver your product and place it in the room of your choice. All installation, package removal and clean-up are included.

 

Haulaway3
We will remove and recycle your old items responsibly.

 

Personalized Scheduling
A dedicated agent calls to confirm your preferred delivery time.

 

How it works – 3 Simple Steps

 

 

 

order online

1. Order online

Select Premium Delivery at checkout.

Call

2. Get a call back from a
dedicated CSR Agent

A friendly agent will call to confirm your delivery window and any special requests.

Cart

3. Sit back and get ready to receive your order within 1 – 2 days with our fastest delivery service

Our team delivers, installs, and removes old items—no stress for you! (*Business hours only. Weekend orders receive a callback the next day).

If you live in the Greater Toronto Area, upgrade to Premium Delivery today!

Shop Now Upgrade Now

1 Free basic installation for LG Members using connectors supplied with appliances, excludes alterations to your home, including carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work. For LG members who purchase a dryer, vent and steam connection will be provided at no cost. For LG members who purchase a washing machine, water hose connection will be provided at no cost. LG Members should prepare new parts (e.g. water hose, vent) before delivery. Appliance will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power, connection or required parts available at time of delivery. Cost of any additional services including installation of a new waterline shall paid by LG Member. For more info see on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. 

2 We will use commercially reasonable efforts to deliver Your order within 1-2 business days from when it is placed. Orders placed by 12 pm ET Mon-Thurs will arrive the next business day (Tues-Fri). Orders placed after 12 pm ET on Thurs will be delivered on Mon by 5pm ET. Orders placed after 12pm ET on Fri, or on a weekend or holiday, will be delivered within two business days of Your order being placed. LG will not be liable for any delays in transportation or if Your order is delayed due to issues with Your payment method. The credit for Express Delivery is shown at checkout. When Express Delivery is not available to Your location, it will not be possible for You to select during checkout. Express Delivery is only available with the following Products: washers, dryers, the WashTower™, the Styler®, refrigerators, ranges, range hoods, cooktops, wall ovens, washer dryer combos, and dishwashers (each a “Major Appliance”) and TVs larger than 55”.

3 On delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36" and accessories). To qualify for this service, old appliance must be the same appliance type and same space as the new one being delivered. Old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal.  LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info see our Terms & Conditions of Purchase.

 

Available April 22, 2025 to April 30, 2025, with select new major LG appliances and products on LG.ca within the Greater Toronto Area with a min. $2000 spend before taxes; while supplies last. Please check our website and enter your postal code to verify. A min of $50 restocking fee may apply. Offer subject to change without notice and is not combinable with any other offer. Commercial sales excluded.  Other conditions apply. 

 

Welcome Coupon

