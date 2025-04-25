We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram - Assemble the power
Just like the Avengers unite their powers, LG gram becomes your intelligent companion. Experience innovation with Hybrid AI while maintaining top-tier portability and powerful performance.
Introducing Hybrid AI Features
Step into the world of LG gram Hybrid AI
Inspired by the Avengers, LG gram’s cutting-edge Hybrid AI guides you to maximize productivity.
The power of Hybrid AI
Hybrid AI on LG gram combines the offline processing power of On-Device AI with the comprehensive intelligence of GPT-4o-powered Cloud AI. These two technologies work together to maximize performance, deliver personalized insights, and enhance multitasking. Unlock a new level of synergy with LG gram AI.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual user experience.
*Please note that gram chat On-Device is designed for specific requests and does not support continuous conversations. For best results, use it for straightforward, onetime requests only.
gram chat Cloud - Free for the first year
Purchase a 2025 LG gram and experience the power of GPT-4o with gram chat Cloud free for one year ($240 value). With gram chat Cloud, discover answers to complex questions, generate new ideas, and take productivity to new heights.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual user experience.
*This service offers paid features of GPT4o but does not support search integration or coding editor functionality. gram chat Cloud is available on 2025 LG gram models at no cost for the first year after user registration, after which it becomes a paid service. Users will be notified separately during this period and can opt out if they wish.
*gram chat Cloud requires installation prior to use and the creation of a separate account.
*gram Chat Cloud is provided by Swit, Inc. By using gram Chat Cloud, you agree to Swit, Inc.’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. After one year, users may subscribe to gram chat Cloud as a paid service. Visit https://swit.io/gram for more info.
*Usage limits apply to gram chat Cloud. The maximum monthly token usage is 200K, with a monthly usage limit of 450 requests and a daily usage limit of 30 requests.
*Exceeding these limits will result in a downgrade to the GPT-4o mini model and function calling will be disabled.
*While gram chat Cloud does not collect personal prompts, it may request access to your Google or Microsoft account for feature integration purposes.
*Linked to Google Workspace, Microsoft 365.
Explore the 2025 gram lineup
A new alliance assembles
The power of Hybrid AI matches the strengths of legendary heroes. Explore how LG gram AI connects to their heroic powers.
The pinnacle of technology, the innovation of LG gram AI
Just like the character Iron Man’s high-tech suit pushes the boundaries of innovation, LG gram AI’s Hybrid AI sets a new standard for possibilities. Powered by the fusion of On-Device and Cloud AI, Hybrid AI maximizes efficiency and elevates your productivity with AI-driven performance.
Shielded like a guardian, secure like LG gram AI
Just like the character Captain America’s shield, LG gram AI provides powerful protection. Internally, On-Device AI ensures secure, offline data processing. Externally, MIL-STD-certified durability reinforces the laptop’s toughness, meeting strict military-grade standards for reliability.
Wield your own Time Stone with Time Travel
Just like the character Doctor Strange's Time Stone, LG gram AI’s Time Travel feature offers an innovative way to effortlessly revisit and restore past workflows. Navigate through your digital timeline with precision, take full control, and never miss an important moment again.
Summon the power of knowledge with gram chat Cloud
Just as the character Thor’s hammer summons lightning, GPT-4o brings knowledge to your fingertips, delivering the information you need with precision and speed.
Ultra-light, ultra-powerful
Experience it with LG gram AI.
Like the character Hulk's unstoppable strength, LG gram is a powerhouse of innovation. Not only is gram strong and durable, it also harnesses the intelligent power of Hybrid AI, making it an indispensable tool for productivity challenges. LG gram tackles even the most complex tasks with ease, consistently delivering peak performance.
