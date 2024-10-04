Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Your LG Online Order: What Happens Next

Your LG Online Order: What Happens Next

Our streamlined delivery process provides you with updates at each stage of delivering your LG Online Order

At LG, we are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way. From the moment you place your order from LG.ca, until it arrives at your doorstep, you’ll receive timely updates so you can plan ahead with confidence.

Delivery Process for Your LG Online Order

The LG Delivery Process outlines key stages from order placement to final delivery, including order confirmation, shipment tracking, advanced notification, and product arrival, with key touchpoints ensuring a smooth customer experience at each step.

Order Placed

1. Order Placed

LG will email you to confirm your order and share the details:

 

• You can view your order details

• View LG contact information

• View your requested delivery date*

 

*Available only for standard shipping of major home appliances and/or TVs larger than 55”.

Shipping Preparation

2. Shipping Preparation

LG will email you with details once your order is picked up from our warehouse:

 

• You can view your order details

• View LG contact information

• View your requested delivery date*

 

*Available only for standard shipping of major home appliances and/or TVs larger than 55”.

Shipping Confirmation

3. Shipping Confirmation

You will receive an email with details once your order has been shipped to a carrier:

 

• You can view your order details

• View LG contact information

• View your requested delivery date*

• Gain access to track your order**

 

*Available only for standard shipping of major home appliances and/or TVs larger than 55”.

**Available only for Standard Shipping.

Schedule Your Delivery

4. Schedule Your Delivery*

The carrier will contact you via email/text(SMS) or phone call to confirm your shipping details and schedule the delivery:

 

• Finalize the delivery details of your order

 

*Notification is available only for major home appliances and/or TVs larger than 55”.

4 Hour Window Notification

5. 4 Hour Window Notification*

The carrier will contact you via email, text(SMS) or phone call before your delivery arrives:

 

• Confirm your address with the carrier

• View our customer preparation checklist

• Track your order

 

*Notification is not available for Express Delivery for all products and Standard Delivery for Part(s).

Make Your Home Accessible

6. Make Your Home Accessible

• Clear access to the area where your product will be installed

• Delivery staff will not remove their shoes and will not move any furniture or household items for safety reasons

• Read our Terms and Conditions of Purchase for more details

1 Hour Notification

7. 1 Hour Notification*

One hour before your delivery arrives, the carrier will call you to let you know the estimated arrival time.

 

*Notification is not available for Standard Delivery for Part(s).

Order Delivered to Your Home

8. Order Delivered to Your Home

Congratulations, your order has finally arrived. LG will email you to confirm that your order has been successfully delivered:

 

• View your order details with the tracking number

• Gain access to track your delivery*

 

*Available only for standard shipping.

Surveys

9. Surveys

If you purchased a major home appliance and/or TVs larger than 55" with standard shipping, the carrier will call you to conduct a brief survey about the delivery process.

