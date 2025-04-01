We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 inch LG StanbyME 2 Super Portable Touch Screen
Key Features
- Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
- Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
- Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
- Play board games directly on the touch screen
- With HDMI and USB for Dual Monitor Setups
- 2025 iF Design Award Winner
Pre-Order Bonus: LG TONE Free T80S
Starting from June 16, 2025
Super Portable Screen
Roll it, hang it, detach it
Explore different ways to enjoy content and express your style. Roll the screen around with the adjustable stand. Detach it and hang it up. Or use it like a tablet with the folio cover.
*The screen automatically charges when you connect the power cable to the docking stand and attach the screen to its stand.
*Mobility may vary depending on flooring.
*Do not roll or drag the product outdoors as it may cause damage to the bottom.
*Screen angle adjustment range: Rotation (±90), Tilt (±25), Swivel (±90).
*Only use the provided wall mount holder from LG. During installation, the wall material should be taken into account. Otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur. Refer to the manual provided for more information.
*Be cautious when mounting on the wall. Do not use for purposes other than intended.
Enjoy a long-lasting built-in battery
Detach your LG StanbyME 2’s portable touch screen and watch content for longer. Take the screen everywhere. Improved battery power allows a single charge to deliver up to 4 hours of wireless playback.
*Up to 4 hours wireless use in Eco/Low Power Mode with built-in battery. Battery life may vary by usage. Requires a minimum output of 65W or more for charging. Devices must support USB PD.
*Screen may scratch if carried without a folio cover. Product may be damaged by impact from drops. This device is not water-or dust-resistant. Prolonged exposure to sunlight may cause discoloration or screen issues.
*Supports USB 2.0, USB-C DP, and DP ALT.
*For other devices to be connected, its USB-C port must support DP ALT.
*MacOS and iOS only support mirroring and charging.
*USB-C earphones and headphones are not supported.
Motion Art Screen
Mood Maker sets the vibe through art in motion
Express your style and taste with artwork through content and themes like clock, weather, turntable, and more. Showcase your favorite visuals with a screen that can act like a digital photo frame.
*It is recommended to use the provided wall mount holder offered by LG. Product's weight should be considered when installing; otherwise, issues such as tilting or falling may occur.
Big Tablet Screen
With Let's Draw, turn your ideas into art
Create art using the full touch screen and display your masterpieces through the Always On Display.
*Touch pen is not included. No dedicated touch pen for StanbyME 2.
*Please ensure compatibility with third-party touch pens before purchase.
*App availability may vary by region. Some apps may require a separate subscription.
Enjoy board games together
Enjoy titles like Memory Game, Million Marble, Spot the Difference, Chess, and more even without a smartphone. Play directly on the touch screen and enjoy casual fun with family and friends.
*App availability may vary by region. Subscription may be required for certain apps.
Easily connect to other devices with HDMI and USB
Connect your portable touch screen to a wide range of other devices. From monitors, laptops, IPTV set-top boxes, mobile devices, game consoles, and more through the built-in USB and HDMI ports.
*HDMI cables and other accessories should be purchased separately.
*Smart Cam is sold separately.
Mirroring and OTT for a seamless entertainment experience
Access your favorite content and streaming services even without a smartphone. Use the built-in OTT apps or mirror and stream from iOS and Android with AirPlay and Google Cast support.
*Requires the same network (Wi-Fi) connection.
*OTT services may require a separate subscription and purchase.
*LG StanbyME 2 is a display that operates on LG webOS. While it offers portability similar to tablet, it is product that uses a TV-based operating system.
Far-Field Voice Recognition
StanbyME 2 can recognize your voice even from a distance. Just say "Hi LG" and it will begin listening to your requests from afar.
*This feature is available after enabling the product’s direct voice recognition function and agreeing to provide personal information.
*Voice recognition performance may vary depending on the surrounding environment. The effective recognition range can differ based on factors such as distance, background noise, and usage conditions.
Magnetic clip-on remote
Control your portable touch screen with a convenient remote. Its magnets snap to the side of your screen and folio cover, making it easy-to-reach and store.
New upgrades for 5 years with award-winning webOS Re:New Program
Keep your device's operating system up-to-date. Get full upgrades and enjoy the benefits of the latest features and software for your StanbyME 2.
*webOS Re:New Program applies to 2025 LG StanbyME 2.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
*Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
*Compared to the same year entry level Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.
AI Brightness Control adjusts screen brightness to any light
Get the most optimal brightness settings. AI reacts to the ambient light in your space and automatically configures and adjusts your screen.
*All LG webOS 25 TVs feature AI Brightness Control, excluding those without light sensors.
AI Sound Pro ensures fine-tuned cinematic sound
*AI Clear Sound must be activated through the Sound Mode menu.
*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.
*Accessories included in the package may vary per region. Smart Cam and speaker are sold separately. Check the included items in the product package before purchasing.
*The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.
*All images above are simulated.
*Service availability varies by region and country.
*Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.
All Spec
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Weight with Stand
15.2
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
1265 x 210 x 580
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
623 x 364 x 28.5
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
623 x 1265 x 398
-
TV Stand (WxD)
398 x 398
-
TV Weight without Stand
4.3
BASIC INFORMATION
-
Year of release
Definable Spec Only in LG.COM
