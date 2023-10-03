We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Monobloc
Why LG Monobloc
Space-efficient All in One
Monobloc requires only water piping connections, eliminating the need for additional refrigerant piping work. This not only simplifies installation but also ensures a space-efficient solution in limited interior space.
House Warm with Efficiency
The energy-efficient R1 compressor increases the performance of heating and hot water while reducing costs. Additionally, the Monobloc offers a stable heating thanks to a wide operation range down to -15℃
LG ThinQ®
Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG LG ThinQ® app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.
*Please note that a WiFi modem is required.