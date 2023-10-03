We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ACCESSIBILITY
LG Electronics Canada Inc. believes in equal access for all.
Click the links below to access LG’s Accessibility Plan documents.
These plan documents are available in accessible formats upon request.Click the below link to request LG’s Customer Service Plan or Multi-Year Accessibility Plan in accessible formats.
Visit our Contact Us page to get in touch with us through a variety of convenient methods.