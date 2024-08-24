Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Vertical Air Handler Unit

Customers seeking a traditional, ducted solution can now enjoy the advantages of inverter technology with the LG Vertical Air Handler (VAHU). Replace your inefficient oil/gas/electric furnace with a new LG Air Handler.

Vertical Air Handler Unit

.

LG's air handling system delivers powerful heating and cooling to your new

or existing ductwork, ensuring seamless home comfort. Its versatile 4-way configuration*

allows for tailored installations to suit your specific needs.

*Additional accessory is required for downflow configuration.

LG ThinQ®

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ® app enables convenient temperature control and real-time energy consumption monitoring, optimizing overall home energy efficiency.

LG ThinQMD

Multi-Position Air Handler

Experience year-round comfort with our quiet and balanced heating and cooling solutions designed for your family. Our Air Handlers units range from 18,000 to 48,000 Btu/h, offering plenty of options to suit your needs. With fully variable speed inverter compressor, you get precisely the capacity required for optimal comfort. Our inverter heat pumps with LGREDº technology maintain efficiency, even in extreme temperatures as low as -25°C, delivering up to twice the efficiency of electric heat. Pair models up to 48,000 Btu/h with LG’s Single, Multi HHV (Hyper Heating Version) or Multi F Max multi-zone outdoor units for ultimate flexibility.

Capacities: 18,000 to 48,000 Btu/h

Sound: as low as 30 dB(A)¹

SEER2: up to 17.7

HSPF2: up to 9.45

¹Sound pressure levels are tested in an anechoic chamber under ISO Standard 3745 and are the same in both cooling and heating mode. These values can increase due to ambient conditions during operation.

For the most up-to-date list of ENERGY STAR® models, visit the AHRI Directory at ahridirectory.org.

Due to our commitment to continued innovation, some specifications may be changed without notification.

Compatible Outdoor Units

Single Zone and Single Zone LGREDº units

Multi Zone Multi F and Multi F Max Units Standard and LGREDº units

ENERGY STAR® is a joint program of the US. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) created to promote energy- efficient products and practices. Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) administers and promotes use of the ENERGY STAR name and symbol in Canada under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

 

ENERGY STAR® heat pumps that are optimized for peak heating and part-load cooling performance may use the Cold Climate certification mark if certified to meet the cold climate criteria.

 

ENERGY STAR® name and symbol are trademarks registered in Canada by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and are administered and promoted by Natural Resources Canada.

LAN181HSV5

Meet LG Air-Conditioners