A limited number of the subscription codes will be available as gifts with purchase. This Promotion is only available while quantities last. No rain checks will be offered.

LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this Promotion at any time, without notice.

If a Participant’s eligibility for the subscription code is valid and made in accordance with these Promotion Terms, the code shall be sent to the Participant.

Only one code may be redeemed once for each Qualifying Product. Only validated purchases will receive a code.

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

This Promotion applies only to select LG OLED Models that are purchased from LG.ca in accordance with these Promotion Terms and during the Promotional Period.

For the avoidance of doubt this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product. (This Promotion does not apply to previous purchases.)

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Products for their personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No redemptions by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

Any Qualifying Products purchased in connection with this promotion must not be returned, otherwise the code will be subject to forfeiture.

Providing that the Qualifying Purchase is valid, Participants will receive their code as soon as commercially possible after validation. Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of this promotion.

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any code redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. The code redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

To reach LG Canada Promotion support please send an email to lg.homeentertainment@lgepartner.com or call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.

PRIVACY POLICY:

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at; https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy. A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to; canada.privacy@lge.com.

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM:

LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.

INDEMNIFICATION:

By submitting a code redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a code, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of code redemptions in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of code redemptions. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.

LANGUAGE:

If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.