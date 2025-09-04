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Big Screens. Bigger Games: Get a 6-Month TSN Subscription with 65″+ OLED TVs

Big Screens. Bigger Games: Get a 6-Month TSN Subscription with 65″+ OLED TVs

 

 

 

Big Screens. Bigger Games

Get a 6-Month
TSN Subscription
with 65″+ OLED TVs

Get a 6-Month <br>TSN Subscription <br>with 65″+ OLED TVs Buy Now

Big Screens, Bigger Games: Get a 6-Month TSN Subscription with Purchase of 65″+ OLED TV

 

 

How to Receive Your 6 Month TSN Subscription

 

This offer is hassle-free. LG will handle the process after your purchase.

1. Purchase an eligible OLED TV Model

2. No forms. No claims.

3. Your TSN subscription code and activation instructions will be sent to you shortly after purchase.

4. Sit back, stream live sports, and enjoy 6 months of TSN on your new OLED TV.

 

Offer Details:

 

*Offer valid on LG.ca. Between June 1, 2026 to July 31, 2026, when you purchase a new 65”+ LG OLED TV Model, you can receive a free 6 month TSN subscription. Subscription codes must be activated by December 31, 2026. The promotional 6-month subscription cannot be combined or stacked with an existing active TSN subscription period. Commercial sales excluded. Returns: If you choose to return the product, the code will be subject to forfeiture. Maximum one subscription code per order. A limited number of codes will be available for redemption; while supplies last. Offer is subject to change without notice.  

 

See below for full details on this offer.

 

TERMS & CONDITIONS

 

This offer is only available for legal residents of Canada who have reached the age of majority in their province of residence and who choose to participate ("Participant") in Receive 6 Months of TSN Subscription with Purchase of a 65″+ OLED TV promotion ("Promotion"). By participating in this Promotion, Participants unconditionally agree to accept, comply with and abide by these terms and conditions (“Promotion Terms”), which are final and binding in all matters related to the Promotion. Whether a Participant receives their gift with purchase is contingent upon fulfilling all of the requirements set forth herein.

 

PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:

 

LG Electronics Canada, Inc. (“LG Canada”) is offering a limited time promotional offer in connection with the purchase select LG OLED TV Models (“Qualifying Product”) directly from LG Canada (at LG.ca).

Subject to these Promotion Terms, all purchases of Qualifying Products must be made in the promotional period. For the avoidance of doubt, the purchase date shall be determined using the date printed on a paid invoice or receipt.

Eligible Models
OLED65C5PUA.ACC
OLED65G5SUB.ACC
OLED65G5WUA.ACC
OLED77C5PUA.ACC
OLED77G5WUA.ACC
OLED83C5PUA.ACC
OLED83G5WUA.ACC
OLED97G5WUA.ACC
OLED65G6WUA.ACC
OLED65G6SUB.ACC
OLED65C6PUA.ACC
OLED65B6EUA.ACC
OLED77G6WUA.ACC
OLED77C6HUP.ACC
OLED77B6GUA.ACC
OLED77B6EUA.ACC
OLED77W6PUA.ACC
OLED83W6PUA.ACC
OLED83C6HUP.ACC
OLED83B6GUA.ACC
OLED83B6EUA.ACC
OLED83G6WUA.ACC
OLED97G6WUA.ACC

 

A limited number of the subscription codes will be available as gifts with purchase. This Promotion is only available while quantities last. No rain checks will be offered.

 

LG Canada reserves the right to modify or cancel this Promotion at any time, without notice.

 

If a Participant’s eligibility for the subscription code is valid and made in accordance with these Promotion Terms, the code shall be sent to the Participant.

 

Only one code may be redeemed once for each Qualifying Product. Only validated purchases will receive a code.

 

PROMOTION RESTRICTIONS:

 

This Promotion applies only to select LG OLED Models that are purchased from LG.ca in accordance with these Promotion Terms and during the Promotional Period.

 

For the avoidance of doubt this Promotion is not valid on free, giveaway, or other complimentary promotional merchandise, even where such merchandise would otherwise be considered a Qualifying Product. (This Promotion does not apply to previous purchases.)

 

Participants in the Promotion must be individuals who are purchasing the Qualifying Products for their personal use. This Promotion is not applicable to commercial sales. No redemptions by a business, group, organization or other such party will be honored.

 

Any Qualifying Products purchased in connection with this promotion must not be returned, otherwise the code will be subject to forfeiture.

 

Providing that the Qualifying Purchase is valid, Participants will receive their code as soon as commercially possible after validation. Illegible, altered, or mechanically/electronically reproduced proofs of purchase are not eligible and shall not be accepted as part of this promotion.

 

Any additional expense incurred in connection with receipt or use of any code redemption is the responsibility of the claiming Participant. The code redemption may not be transferred, substituted or redeemed for cash.

 

To reach LG Canada Promotion support please send an email to lg.homeentertainment@lgepartner.com or call 1-888-542-2623 from 8:00am to 6:00pm (ET) Monday to Friday, with the exception of Canadian public holidays.

 

PRIVACY POLICY:

 

By participating in this Promotion, each Participant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information by LG Canada for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Promotion. LG Canada’s Privacy Policy is incorporated herein and available at; https://www.lg.com/ca_en/privacy. A Participant’s participation in the Promotion constitutes consent to the Privacy Policy, these Promotion Terms and to receipt of communications about the Promotion via email, phone calls, postal mail or otherwise. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by LG Canada should be addressed to; canada.privacy@lge.com.

 

MODIFICATIONS AND TERMINATION OF THE PROGRAM:

 

LG Canada reserves the right to modify any of the Promotion Terms set forth herein at any time, including, but not limited to, the duration of the Promotional Period or to cancel the Promotion at any time, without notice.

 

LG Canada reserves the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any Participant (in this promotion and possibly future promotions) who engages in any fraudulent activity or uses the Promotion in a manner inconsistent with these Promotion Terms or in violation of any federal, provincial or local laws. In addition, LG Canada shall have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including reporting such activity to the relevant law enforcement authorities, as it deems necessary in its sole discretion.

 

INDEMNIFICATION:

 

 By submitting a code redemption for this Promotion, each Participant confirms his or her understanding of and compliance with these Promotion Terms. Each Participant, and his/her representatives, heirs, next of kin or assignees ("Participant’s Representatives"), hereby releases and holds LG Canada harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, loss or damage of any kind to the Participant, Participant’s Representatives or any other person, including personal injury, death or property damage, resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, use or misuse of a code, participation in the Promotion, any breach of the Promotion Terms, or in any related activity. The Participant and Participant’s Representatives agree to fully indemnify LG Canada from any and all claims by third parties relating to the Promotion, without limitation.

 

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY:

 

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by website users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Promotion or by any technical or human error which may occur in the processing of code redemptions in the Promotion or for any printing or other errors in any Promotion materials. LG Canada assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, tampering, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of code redemptions. LG Canada is not responsible for any problems, viruses or technical malfunction of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of email or Direct Messaging on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any website or combination thereof, including injury or damage to a Participant’s or to any other person's computer related to or resulting from participating or downloading materials in the Promotion.

 

LG Canada does not assume any liability for any personal injury or property damage or losses of any kind, including without limitation, direct, indirect, consequential, incidental or punitive damages which may be sustained by a Participant’s or any other person's computer equipment resulting from a Participant’s attempt to either participate in the Promotion or download any information in connection with participating in the Promotion or use of any website.

 

These Promotion Terms shall be governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario and the federal laws of Canada applicable therein. The courts in the judicial district of Toronto shall have exclusive jurisdiction over all disputes or disagreements arising pursuant to these Promotion Terms.

 

LANGUAGE:

 

If there is any conflict between the French language version and the English language version of these Promotion Terms, the English language version of these Promotion Terms shall prevail.

Become an LG Member

Discover exclusive LG Member benefits - Join now! 

Sign inJoin us

Welcome coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.1​

Free installation

 Enjoy free connection services for selected products.²

Free disposal

Get free haul-away straight from your door.³

LG Membership Information

The LG Membership is subject to the LGE Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, below. In addition, the following terms apply to the membership benefits described on this page:

¹As a new LG Member, you will receive a one-time $50 Welcome Coupon to redeem on the LG.com/ca online store when you spend $500 or more before taxes and fees. One coupon issued for each new LG Member account registered on LG.com/ca from 14 September 2023 in accordance with our Terms and Conditions. Welcome Coupon is valid for all products and accessories available for purchase online on LG.com/ca. Coupon is valid for 90 days from the date of issue. Welcome Coupon can be redeemed only once, and it will not be reissued for any reason such as partial or full return and cancellation. Voucher code must be applied to check-out page to redeem offer. Offer may not be used in conjunction with any other offers. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

²Free basic installation for LG Members using connectors supplied with appliances, excludes alterations to your home, including carpentry, plumbing, or electrical work. For LG members who purchase a dryer, vent and steam connection will be provided at no cost. For LG members who purchase a washing machine, water hose connection will be provided at no cost. However, LG Members should prepare new parts (e.g. water hose, vent) prior to the delivery. Appliance will not be installed if there is no pre-existing power, connection or required parts available at time of delivery. Product packaging will be removed. Cost of any additional services including but not limited to installation of a new waterline shall be borne by the LG Member. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

³On the delivery date, LG agrees to haul away LG Member’s old appliance at no extra cost (excluding TVs, microwaves, vacuums, commercial appliances, refrigerators wider than 36" and accessories). To qualify for this service, the old appliance must be the same appliance type and in the same space as the new one being delivered. The old appliance must be empty and disconnected from electricity, gas and/or water hookups. No obstacles can be in the path of removal including but not limited to furniture, narrow doorways or stairways, toys, pets, snow, ice, etc. LG will not disassemble old appliance prior to removal. LG may, in its sole discretion, refuse to deliver and/or haul away your appliance if it deems the conditions are too hazardous. For more info click on our Terms & Conditions of Purchase. Services offered are subject to change without notice.

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