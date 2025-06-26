About Cookies on This Site

Energy savings rebate programs

Discover eligible ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliances that help lower your energy bills* while also qualifying for energy-savings rebate programs available in your region.

*Eligible residents of certain provinces may qualify for rebates. A separate application is required, and the rebate is not offered directly by LG. Please see below for details and select your province for more information.

Find rebate details available in your province

Rebates and incentives vary across Canada. Select your province to explore available programs and see how much you can save when you upgrade to ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliances.

Ontario
Ontario

Learn More
British Columbia
British Columbia

Learn More
Quebec
Quebec

Learn More

FAQ

Q.

What is ENERGY STAR® and why is it important?

A.

ENERGY STAR® is a trusted certification that identifies products designed to use less energy without compromising performance. Choosing ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliances helps reduce energy consumption and can lower your monthly utility bills.

Q.

What makes an LG appliance ENERGY STAR® certified?

A.

LG appliances earn ENERGY STAR® certification by meeting strict energy-efficiency standards set by the program. This includes reduced electricity or water use compared to standard models, while still delivering powerful performance.

Q.

How much can I save with ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliances?

A.

Savings vary by appliance type, but ENERGY STAR® certified models can range from 9%–70% less energy depending on the category. On average, Canadians can save $20–$90 per year with an ENERGY STAR® certified LG product.

Q.

Who is eligible for energy rebates?

A.

Eligibility varies by province, utility provider, and the ENERGY STAR® appliance you purchase. Most programs require you to submit an online application through your provincial or utility website—rebates are not applied automatically by LG.

Q.

How do I claim my rebate?

A.

Most rebates require:

1. Purchasing an eligible ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliance

2. Submitting your receipt and product information online through your province or utility program

3. Receiving your rebate via cheque, direct deposit, or bill credit

Your province’s link above on this page will show exact steps.

 

Q.

Do ENERGY STAR® rebates apply instantly at checkout?

A.

No. ENERGY STAR® rebates are not applied instantly at checkout. Most programs require you to submit an application through your provincial or utility provider after purchasing an eligible appliance. Once approved, your rebate is issued directly by the program—not by LG.

Q.

Are ENERGY STAR® “Most Efficient” appliances different from ENERGY STAR® certified ones?

A.

Yes. ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient is a higher recognition category for products that exceed standard ENERGY STAR® efficiency requirements. These models often qualify for higher rebate amounts.

Q.

Do ENERGY STAR® appliances work differently than regular appliances?

A.

No—ENERGY STAR® certified LG appliances perform the same essential functions while using less energy. You get the same (or better) results with lower energy consumption.

Q.

Are all LG appliances ENERGY STAR® certified?

A.

Not all, but many of LG’s most popular refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and cooking appliances offer ENERGY STAR® certified or ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient models.

Q.

How long will it take to receive my rebate?

A.

Processing times vary by province and utility program. Please refer to your provincial rebate page for the most accurate timelines.

Q.

Where can I verify if my LG appliance is ENERGY STAR® certified?

A.

You can confirm ENERGY STAR® certification directly on the LG product page under the specifications section. Eligible models are clearly marked. You can also verify certification through the NRCan ENERGY STAR® product registry.

Q.

Do ENERGY STAR® certified appliances help the environment?

A.

Yes—ENERGY STAR® certified appliances reduce electricity usage, which lowers greenhouse gas emissions and helps support cleaner energy grids.

