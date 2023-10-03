Legal

Acceptance of Terms

Your use of this website (the “Site”) constitutes your acceptance of the Terms and Conditions set forth below (the “Terms and Conditions”). If you do not agree to abide by the Terms and Conditions, do not use the Site. LG Electronics Inc. and LG Electronics Canada Inc. (collectively, “LG Electronics” or “LGE”) has the right, in its sole discretion, to change all or any part of the Terms and Conditions at any time. Changes will be effective when posted on this Site. The most current version of the Terms of Use can be reviewed by clicking on the “Legal” hypertext link located at the bottom of our web pages.

Copyright 2016 © LG Electronics, Inc. and LG Electronics Canada Inc. All rights reserved. "LG Life's Good" is a registered trademark of LG Corp. All other trademarks are the property of their respectful owners. Prices and products may vary by retailer. Designs, features and specifications approximate and subject to change without notice.

This page and the other pages on this Site may contain other proprietary notices and copyright information, the terms of which must be observed and followed. Users of this Site may download or print one copy of any and all materials on the Site for personal, non-commercial use, provided that they do not modify or alter the materials in any way, nor delete or change any copyright or trademark notice. All materials and information on this Site is provided for lawful purposes only. None of the materials or information on this Site may be copied, distributed or transmitted in any way for commercial use without the express written consent of LG Electronics Inc. and LG Electronics Inc. reserves full ownership of and intellectual property rights in any materials or information downloaded from this Site.

Submissions to the Site

LG Electronics does not want to receive confidential or proprietary information from you through our Site. Please note that any information or material sent to LG Electronics will be deemed NOT to be confidential. By sending LG Electronics any information or material, you grant LG Electronics an unrestricted, irrevocable license to use, reproduce, display, perform, modify, transmit and distribute those materials or information, and you also agree that LG Electronics is free to use any ideas, concepts, know-how or techniques that you send us for any purpose. If you believe your intellectual property or other copyright-protected materials have been posted on any of LG Electronics' websites without your authorization, go to the LG copyright notice page.

Liability

INFORMATION ON THIS SITE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OF NONINFRINGEMENT OR THOSE ARISING BY COURSE OF DEALING OR USAGE OF TRADE. Information on this Site may contain technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Information may be changed or updated without notice. LG Electronics may also make improvements and/or changes in the products and/or programs described in this information at any time without notice. The links on this Site will let you leave the LG Electronics Site whose address is www.lge.com/ca. The linked sites are not under the control of LG Electronics and LG Electronics is not responsible for the content of any linked site or any link contained in a linked site, or any changes or updates to such sites. The inclusion of any link on this Site does not imply endorsement by LG Electronics of the site.

Disclaimer

THE MATERIALS AND OTHER INFORMATION ON THE LGE HOMEPAGE AND ELSEWHERE ON THE SITE MAY CONTAIN INACCURACIES AND TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS. LGE DOES NOT WARRANT THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE MATERIALS OR THE RELIABILITY OF ANY ADVICE, OPINION, STATEMENT, MEMORANDUM OR OTHER INFORMATION DISPLAYED OR DISTRIBUTED THROUGH THE SITE. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT ANY USE OF OR RELIANCE ON ANY SUCH MATERIALS OR ADVICE, OPINION, STATEMENT, MEMORANDUM OR OTHER INFORMATION SHALL BE AT YOUR SOLE RISK. LGE RESERVES THE RIGHT, IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION, TO CORRECT ANY ERRORS OR OMISSIONS IN ANY PORTION OF THE SITE. LGE MAY MAKE ANY OTHER CHANGES TO THE SITE, THE MATERIALS AND THE PRODUCTS, PROGRAMS, SERVICES OR PRICES (IF ANY) DESCRIBED ON THE HOMEPAGE OR ELSEWHERE ON THE SITE AT ANY TIME WITHOUT NOTICE. THE LGE HOMEPAGE AND THE SITE, THE INFORMATION AND MATERIALS ON THE LGE HOMEPAGE AND THE SITE, AND THE SOFTWARE MADE AVAILABLE ON THE LGE HOMEPAGE AND ON THE SITE, ARE PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATION OR WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, NON-INFRINGEMENT, OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE. SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO THE ABOVE EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

Customer Awareness Notification

LLG Electronics Limited have become aware of a number of scam emails being sent by unauthorized third parties to the public fraudulently claiming to be running promotions. Examples include unsolicited emails claiming that recipients are due to receive charity donations, lottery winnings or offers of employment. We confirm that none of these emails are official LG Electronics Limited promotions / offers of employment and as such we do not accept any association with or liability arising from or relating to these emails. We therefore advise that recipients of these emails refrain from responding to such emails and/or from providing their personal data.

Local Laws

You are entirely responsible for compliance with the applicable local laws of any country where you access the Site, including but not limited to the export and import laws of such country in relation to the materials and third-party content.

Governing Law

This Agreement shall be governed by the laws of Ontario and by the federal laws of the Canada applicable therein, excluding their conflicts of laws provisions. All disputes, controversies and disagreements between the parties arising out of or related to this Agreement shall be exclusively submitted for, resolved and finally settled by, binding arbitration. The arbitration shall be conducted by three (3) arbitrators (each party nominating an arbitrator and the third arbitrator to be selected by the first two) exclusively in Toronto, Ontario in accordance with the general ADR Chambers Rules for Arbitration. The Parties waive any objection that might be made on the ground that such venue may be in an inconvenient forum.

Limitation of Liability