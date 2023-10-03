We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen with 3hr Battery
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
Have you ever seen a screen like ME?
*Simulated scene being shown.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Built-in battery supports up to 3 hours of wireless use (3 hours based on use in standard mode but battery usage may vary depending on usage conditions).
*StanbyME only supports Wi-Fi based content, so must be connected to a wireless network.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*The product is not waterproof.
*Home screen and supported applications may vary by country and could change without prior notice.
Streams come true.
With a variety of OTT streaming services built-in, StanbyME lets you enjoy your favorite content without the hassle of connecting to an external device.
*Supported OTT services are subscription based, and may vary by country.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
*NFC functionality works after ThinQ app is loaded onto a mobile device and the device is connected to StanbyME via Wi-Fi (support may vary depending on the mobile device).
*Mobile screen sharing (mirroring) is available only on Android devices (iOS and macOS are not supported).
*Connection conditions may differ depending on the user's network environment.
*Depending on the specifications and manufacturer of the mobile device, screen sharing (mirroring) methods and image quality may differ.
*Scene simulated and may differ from actual scenes.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*StanbyME supports the webOS platform (it does not support Google Play Store or Apple Store).
*Touch screen functionality varies by app and may not be supported by all apps.
*Apps that cannot be operated by touch can be controlled using the provided remote control.
*The remote control provided only works with StanbyME products.
Want your very own lifestyle screen?
*Simulated scene being shown - note the screen does not move automatically.
*Height: 1,265mm~1,065mm based on horizontal screen.
*Rotation: Total 180˚ (Clockwise 90˚, Counterclockwise 90˚) / Swivel: Total 130˚ (Left 65˚, Right 65˚) / Tilt: Forwards 25˚, Backwards 25˚.
*Vertical screen mode may not be supported by all apps.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*When rotating the screen between horizontal and vertical modes take caution if a phone is in the cradle as it may slip.
*The product screen shows a simulated image which may differ from the actual product.
*Vertical screen mode may work differently depending on the app used.
*StanbyME must be connected to a wireless network so as to support streaming services.
*Ease of moving the product depends on the flooring material.
*Use caution when moving StanbyME outdoors as the stand and base may be scratched or damaged by outdoor surfaces.
Take your content from room to room.
Start watching something on one screen and finish watching on another with Room to Room Sharing. Combined with StanbyME's ultra-portable design, it makes uninterrupted viewing easier than ever.
*Room-to-Room Share function only available with LG TVs released in or after 2022.
*Room-to-Room Share can only mirror sources from set-top boxes and terrestrial broadcasts.
*Service availability and launch timing may vary by region or model.
*Scene simulated and may differ from actual scenes.
*Compatibility via HDMI transmission will be expanded through future updates.
Sharing is easy with StanbyME.
Setting up Room to Room Sharing is as simple as the push of a button. Follow a few straightforward steps to connect devices by voice command using the Magic Remote, through your TV menu, or even on the ThinQ app.
Sharing is easy with StanbyME.
A TV is placed in cozy bedroom and the screen shows TV show – TED LASSO. There is a mobile device on the same image that shows AirPlay UI in its screen. There are Apple AirPlay logo and Apple HomeKit logo placed on right top corner of image.
The easy way to control, share, and play.
StanbyME supports AirPlay 2, allowing you to effortlessly stream, share, and mirror your favorite content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. And with HomeKit, you can use the Home app or Siri on your Apple devices to easily turn StanbyME on and off, switch inputs, and control the volume.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit and release date may vary by region.
Check out our Instagram for more inspiration.
Can I do screen mirroring with an iPhone?
It will be supported through a software update within 2021. Since our touch function is not applied to Apple's AirPlay TV software, we’re currently working with Apple to develop an updated AirPlay software* for StanbyME to allow screen mirroring with iPhones. It will be available after a software update certification within this year.
*The level of support for Apple’s Airplay software and its touch function will be determined by Apple's regulations.
Does it support public broadcasting?
StanbyME does not support TV tuners, so you can’t watch public broadcasting from StanbyME itself. However, if you connect an IPTV or cable set-top box to the HDMI port on the back of the product, you can enjoy public broadcasting on StanbyME. You can also enjoy public broadcasting by mirroring live TV apps from your mobile device.
Can I use the built-in storage to store content?
Can I use the built-in storage to store content?
In order to comply with copyright protection law, the function to download and save content to StanbyME’s internal storage or any external storage device is not supported. However, it is possible to connect to the USB terminal on the back of the product to watch music and movies already stored on a USB or HDD.
Why doesn't the touch screen work while mirroring?
For Android phones, if the UIBC (User Input Back Channel: standard for transmitting user input from the receiver to the transmitter) function is not supported, you cannot use the touch screen when mirroring. For iPhones, AirPlay will be supported through a software update within this year. Due to Apple's policy (iPhone and mirrored displays should be controlled only through iPhone) even if it is mirrored, you cannot control using the touch screen on StanbyME.
Can I use IoT through the ThinQ Homeboard?
Yes, you can implement the IoT function through the ThinQ Homeboard. However, you will have to register the IoT device beforehand. You can register all home appliances from LG Electronics on the LG ThinQ app, and for other home appliances (lights, switches, and plugs), you can register them on the ThinQ Homeboard. Wifi is required to use this feature, and all devices must be connected to the same wifi as StanbyME.
How long does it take to fully charge the product?
When the battery is completely dead, it takes 4 hours to fully charge StanbyME. Once it’s fully charged, the battery will last up to about 3 hours if you’re viewing content wirelessly. Even if the battery is dead, you can still use the product when it’s connected via the power cord.
*The battery time may vary depending on the quality settings and the type of content being viewed.
Can I use downloaded images as a wallpaper?
Yes, by syncing the ThinQ app with StanbyME, you can use photos on your mobile device as the home screen or background image of MyView*. Alternatively, you can connect a USB drive and use the stored images.
*StanbyME's MyView is similar to a PC screensaver. In the MyView menu (mountain icon), you can select/set a total of 4 themes: Default Background/Clock (Analog, Digital)/Current Weather/My Photos. You can use the ThinQ app to upload up to 10 photos to My Photos.
All Spec
-
Gray Scale
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Invert Colors
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Clear voice
-
Backlight Type
-
Edge
-
Display Resolution
-
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
Display Type
-
FHD
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz Native
-
AI Upscaling
-
Resolution Upscaler
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
HDR10 / HLG
-
Picture Mode
-
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Picture Processor
-
α7 Gen4 Processor
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS Smart
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
TV Weight with Stand
-
17.5
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)
-
1265 x 207 x 580
-
Packaging Weight (Overseas)
-
23
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)
-
621 x 361 x 29.9
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)
-
621 x 1077 x 397
-
TV Stand (WxD)
-
397 x 397
-
TV Weight without Stand
-
4.8
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
-
Chat with us
Get your answers from our virtual assistants.
-
We are on WhatsApp. Text with our experts for service related concerns
-
Email us
No time to chat?Send LG Support your inquiry.
-
SMS
Text 'CARE' to
1-587-742-2623
and get instantly connected to an agent.
(Only for customers located in Canada)
Buy Directly
27ART10AKPL
StanbyME Rollable Smart Touch Screen with 3hr Battery