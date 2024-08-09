Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Personal shoppers at your service

Personal shoppers at
your service

Receive real-time support for your shopping journey

Get answers to your questions faster than ever with an LG Shopping Expert, only one click away.

 

Your LG shopping experience is simpler than ever. Easily navigate through your questions with instant support that is personalized to your needs no matter where you are in your journey.

icon

Our LG Shopping Expert chat service connects you to real-time assistance for all your LG-related questions, wherever you are in your shopping journey. LG Shopping Experts are available Monday – Friday 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM ET (excluding holidays) to guide you through any questions related to products, features, promotions, payment options, and more. 

icon

Conveniently located at the bottom right of your page, an LG Shopping Expert can be accessed at any point throughout your shopping journey on LG.ca. Simply click on the icon chat icon, select the best prompt to direct your question, then chat with a specialist who can guide you through your questions.

icon

Through instant and personalized support, LG offers expert advice when you need it. If you’re shopping for a new product, an LG Shopping Expert can answer your questions on product features, payment options, and advise on any available valuable promotions that you can take advantage of.  An LG Shopping Expert can also help you troubleshoot through any concerns with existing orders or help you with product support for a complete and seamless shopping experience. 