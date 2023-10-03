About Cookies on This Site

LG Washer Tower
Discover now
ALL YOU WANT IN HALF THE SPACE*

All you want in half the floor space

A single-unit laundry solution puts easy access, built-in intelligence and advanced cleaning within reach.

LG-AI-WashTower

Built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork

Forget about sorting or choosing cycles - built-in sensors use AI technology to detect fabric texture and load size to select the optimal wash motions. For more advanced fabric care, Smart Pairing™ automatically selects the optimal drying cycle based on the washer cycle that was selected.

HA_Laundry_WashTowe

HA_Laundry_WashTower Mod6

Premium looks designed to last

Sleek, scratch-resistant tempered glass doors are complemented by chrome rim & control knob accents.

WD-WashTower-Thanks-to-Smart

Elevate your laundry experience

Get inspired!

LG_WashTower_Lifestyle
LG_WashTower_Woman_Closet-Controls
LG-AI-WashTower_RGB
Center-Control-Easy-Access-Lifestyle
Center-Control-Easy-Access-Lifestyle
