All Articles

My First Time at CES, by Kevin Wendt

My First Time at CES, by Kevin Wendt

As LG Canada's ambassador, I had the privilege of attending CES 2023 in Las Vegas...

Read More
The Power of We

The Power of We

Over the past few years, a tremendous amount of attention has been paid to climate change across the world...

Read More
Life's Good Award

Life's Good Award

LG is working hard to create a positive impact on society and the planet as a whole, and recently, we announced the “Life’s Good Award.”

Read More
LG's Mission For The Future

LG's Mission For The Future

The potential for innovation is everywhere. Recognizing this, LG Electronics created LG NOVA, a Silicon Valley-based innovation center...

Read More
6G Technology

6G Technology

As a pioneer in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) innovations, LG sees the importance of 6G for the future of mobility...

Read More
How We Live Sustainably At Home

How We Live Sustainably At Home

As a family, sustainability is important to us. Now that Astrid and I have welcomed Auggie into the world...

Read More
My Top Tips For Home Entertainment

My Top Tips For Home Entertainment

Astrid and I were beyond thrilled to welcome Auggie into our family and our adventure as parents is something that...

Read More
Top Ways We Innovate Our Home

Top Ways We Innovate Our Home

With a toddler, two dogs, and busy jobs for both Mom and Dad, the Wendt gang has a pretty hectic lifestyle...

Read More